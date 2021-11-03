Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Howe spent eight years in charge of Bournemouth

Newcastle will consider whether to make ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe their next manager after Villarreal's Unai Emery rejected the club's advances.

Former Arsenal boss Emery and Howe were the frontrunners to replace Steve Bruce two weeks after the former Newcastle boss left by mutual consent.

But with preferred choice Emery turning the new owners down, they will take stock before making a decision on Howe.

Graeme Jones could stay in an interim role for Saturday's trip to Brighton.

Newcastle, winless in 10 Premier League games, had hoped to appoint a manager before that match.

But giving Jones a third game in the dugout would allow the new owners the international break to work on finding a new manager.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre have also been considered, while former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca held talks with Newcastle but has not heard from the club this week.

Howe has not been in management since he left Bournemouth in August 2020 following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

But the 43-year-old is familiar with Newcastle players Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie from his time at Bournemouth, having led the club from League One to the top flight where they stayed for five seasons.