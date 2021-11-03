Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers remain two points clear at the top of SWPL1 after they and the three chasing sides - Glasgow City, Celtic and Hibernian - all won on Wednesday.

The leaders thumped visitors Motherwell 5-0, a result matched by reigning champions City away to Aberdeen.

Celtic remain third behind City on goal difference after their 3-0 defeat of hosts Hearts of Midlothian.

A single goal was enough for Hibs to edge out Hamilton Academical, while Spartans and Partick Thistle ended 0-0.

Brianna Westrup's chipped finish put Rangers on the road to victory after 23 minutes.

Drilled finishes from fellow defender Rachel McLauchlan and striker Zoe Ness just before half-time all but ended Motherwell's hopes and forwards Kayla McCoy and Lizzie Arnot completed the scoring in the closing stages.

All City's goals came in the first half in Brechin, with Israel midfielder Vital Kats scoring twice.

Aoife Colvill firing the opener after just 10 minutes, with the striker's free-kick then being headed in by Republic of Ireland team-mate Niamh Farrelly shortly after.

Kats' first finish had City three ahead within 17 minutes and midfielder Agata Filipa's cross flew straight in after half an hour before the former found the net with a free-kick shortly before the break.

Celtic also finished their game in Edinburgh as a contest early by scoring three times within 28 minutes.

Bottom side Hearts were behind after seven minutes through Charlie Willings' close-range finish, Kathleen McGovern volleyed the second shortly after and fellow striker Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, who set up the opener, steered in the third.

Hibs remain five points behind City and Celtic thanks to striker Amy Gallacher's six-yard volley from Amy Muir's cross after 29 minutes against Accies.

Thistle move above Aberdeen and Motherwell into fifth after their draw away to Spartans.