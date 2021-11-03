Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jean-Luc Vasseur won the 2019-20 treble with former club Lyon

New Everton boss Jean-Luc Vasseur won his first game in charge as the Toffees beat Women's Super League strugglers Leicester City in the League Cup.

Everton went 2-0 up in the first half thanks to goals from Anna Anvegard and Izzy Christiansen.

Ashleigh Plumtree got one back for Leicester late on but Valerie Gauvin restored Everton's two-goal cushion in the 87th minute.

Ex-Lyon boss Vasseur took over last week after Willie Kirk was sacked.

It was a seventh straight defeat for Leicester City in all competitions and they remain without a point in the WSL after promotion from the Championship last season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool extended their tally to four points as they defeated Championship rivals Sheffield United 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a goalless 90 minutes.

The Blades, who also lost on penalties to Sunderland in their opening group game, have two points in total so far.

Manchester City host Championship side Durham on Thursday (19:00 GMT), while Sunderland travel to Blackburn Rovers (19:45).