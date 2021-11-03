Champions League - Group D
Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol1Inter MilanInter Milan3

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Inter Milan: Alexis Sanchez ends long wait for Champions League goal

Alexis Sanchez in action against Sheriff Tiraspol
Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal in the Champions League for more than four years

Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal in the Champions League since 2017 as Inter Milan beat Sheriff Tiraspol to go second in Group D.

The former Arsenal forward struck just 30 seconds after coming off the bench for his side's third.

Marcelo Brozovic drove into the corner just after the break for Inter's first before Milan Skriniar made it 2-0 after a scramble in the box.

Adama Traore headed in a consolation for Sheriff after Sanchez's goal.

Real Madrid, who beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 earlier on Wednesday, lead the group with nine points with Inter second on seven.

Sanchez's last goal in the Champions League was in February 2017 - the consolation goal for Arsenal in a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

Line-ups

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Athanasiadis
  • 13Peixoto CostanzaBooked at 63mins
  • 2Arboleda Hurtado
  • 55Dulanto
  • 15da Silva LeiteBooked at 51mins
  • 21AddoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRadeljicat 62'minutes
  • 31Thill
  • 9Traoré
  • 22KolovosBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSouza da Silvaat 73'minutes
  • 10Castañeda Velez
  • 17YakhshiboevSubstituted forJulienat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 6Radeljic
  • 8Belousov
  • 16Julien
  • 19Cojocari
  • 33Pascenco
  • 77Souza da Silva
  • 98Cojocaru

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 67mins
  • 6de VrijSubstituted forRanocchiaat 85'minutes
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36DarmianBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 45'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22Vidal
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forPerisicat 64'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 81'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 19Correa
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
5,930

Match Stats

Home TeamSheriff TiraspolAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home7
Away22
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 1, Inter Milan 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 1, Inter Milan 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Sheriff Tiraspol 1, Inter Milan 3. Adama Traoré (Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sébastien Thill with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Sheriff Tiraspol. Stjepan Radeljic tries a through ball, but Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gustavo Dulanto (Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  13. Post update

    Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Stefan de Vrij.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Inter Milan 3. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Keston Julien replaces Jasurbek Yakhshiboev.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Joaquín Correa replaces Edin Dzeko.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Bruno replaces Dimitris Kolovos.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City430115789
2PSG42208538
3Club Bruges4112511-64
4RB Leipzig4013813-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax44001421212
2B Dortmund420248-46
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42116337
3Sheriff Tiraspol420267-16
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

