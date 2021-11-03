Match ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 1, Inter Milan 3.
Alexis Sanchez scored his first goal in the Champions League since 2017 as Inter Milan beat Sheriff Tiraspol to go second in Group D.
The former Arsenal forward struck just 30 seconds after coming off the bench for his side's third.
Marcelo Brozovic drove into the corner just after the break for Inter's first before Milan Skriniar made it 2-0 after a scramble in the box.
Adama Traore headed in a consolation for Sheriff after Sanchez's goal.
Real Madrid, who beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 earlier on Wednesday, lead the group with nine points with Inter second on seven.
Sanchez's last goal in the Champions League was in February 2017 - the consolation goal for Arsenal in a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich.
Line-ups
Sheriff Tiraspol
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Athanasiadis
- 13Peixoto CostanzaBooked at 63mins
- 2Arboleda Hurtado
- 55Dulanto
- 15da Silva LeiteBooked at 51mins
- 21AddoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRadeljicat 62'minutes
- 31Thill
- 9Traoré
- 22KolovosBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSouza da Silvaat 73'minutes
- 10Castañeda Velez
- 17YakhshiboevSubstituted forJulienat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 6Radeljic
- 8Belousov
- 16Julien
- 19Cojocari
- 33Pascenco
- 77Souza da Silva
- 98Cojocaru
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarBooked at 67mins
- 6de VrijSubstituted forRanocchiaat 85'minutes
- 95Bastoni
- 36DarmianBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 45'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 22Vidal
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forPerisicat 64'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 81'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 19Correa
- 20Calhanoglu
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 5,930
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheriff Tiraspol 1, Inter Milan 3.
Attempt missed. Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (Sheriff Tiraspol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Sheriff Tiraspol 1, Inter Milan 3. Adama Traoré (Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sébastien Thill with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).
Adama Traoré (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Offside, Sheriff Tiraspol. Stjepan Radeljic tries a through ball, but Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gustavo Dulanto (Sheriff Tiraspol) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Stefan de Vrij.
Goal!
Goal! Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Inter Milan 3. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Keston Julien replaces Jasurbek Yakhshiboev.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Joaquín Correa replaces Edin Dzeko.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Bruno replaces Dimitris Kolovos.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).