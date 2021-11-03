Champions League - Group D
Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol0Inter MilanInter Milan2

Sheriff Tiraspol v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Athanasiadis
  • 13Peixoto CostanzaBooked at 63mins
  • 2Arboleda Hurtado
  • 55Dulanto
  • 15da Silva LeiteBooked at 51mins
  • 21AddoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRadeljicat 62'minutes
  • 31Thill
  • 9Traoré
  • 22KolovosBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSouza da Silvaat 73'minutes
  • 10Castañeda Velez
  • 17Yakhshiboev

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 6Radeljic
  • 8Belousov
  • 16Julien
  • 19Cojocari
  • 33Pascenco
  • 77Souza da Silva
  • 98Cojocaru

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 67mins
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36DarmianBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 45'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22Vidal
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forPerisicat 64'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 19Correa
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamSheriff TiraspolAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Bruno replaces Dimitris Kolovos.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  3. Post update

    Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dimitris Kolovos following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.

  9. Booking

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Inter Milan 2. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Federico Dimarco.

  17. Booking

    Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG431084410
2Man City430113769
3Club Bruges411259-44
4RB Leipzig4004713-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax430111299
2B Dortmund430145-19
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42115237
3Sheriff Tiraspol420256-16
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories