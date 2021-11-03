Sheriff Tiraspol v Inter Milan

Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Bruno replaces Dimitris Kolovos.
Line-ups
Sheriff Tiraspol
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Athanasiadis
- 13Peixoto CostanzaBooked at 63mins
- 2Arboleda Hurtado
- 55Dulanto
- 15da Silva LeiteBooked at 51mins
- 21AddoBooked at 35minsSubstituted forRadeljicat 62'minutes
- 31Thill
- 9Traoré
- 22KolovosBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSouza da Silvaat 73'minutes
- 10Castañeda Velez
- 17Yakhshiboev
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 6Radeljic
- 8Belousov
- 16Julien
- 19Cojocari
- 33Pascenco
- 77Souza da Silva
- 98Cojocaru
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarBooked at 67mins
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 36DarmianBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 45'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 22Vidal
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forPerisicat 64'minutes
- 9Dzeko
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 19Correa
- 20Calhanoglu
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Dimitris Kolovos (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Attempt missed. Sébastien Thill (Sheriff Tiraspol) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dimitris Kolovos following a corner.
Corner, Sheriff Tiraspol. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Post update
Frank Andersson Castañeda Velez (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sheriff Tiraspol 0, Inter Milan 2. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gustavo Dulanto.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic replaces Federico Dimarco.
Booking
Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Costanza (Sheriff Tiraspol).
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).