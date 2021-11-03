Sporting Lisbon v Besiktas

Second Half begins Sporting Lisbon 3, Besiktas 0.
Line-ups
Sporting
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Adán
- 25Inácio
- 4Coates
- 3Feddal
- 24PorroSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 17'minutes
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8Nunes
- 2Reis de Lima
- 17Sarabia
- 28Pereira Gonçalves
- 21Dias Fernandes
Substitutes
- 7Souza Ramos
- 10Boges Cabral
- 11Gomes dos Santos
- 13Novo Neto
- 15Ugarte
- 16Vinagre
- 22Eusébio Paulo
- 31Neves Virgínia
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 68Santos Bragança
Besiktas
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Destanoglu
- 20Uysal
- 23Souza Silva
- 4MonteroSubstituted forTeixeira Santosat 45'minutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 5de Souza Dias
- 14Topal
- 13Hutchinson
- 18Ghezzal
- 28Karaman
- 17Larin
Substitutes
- 8Uçan
- 10Özyakup
- 11Töre
- 12Bozdogan
- 21N'Sakala
- 34Günok
- 46Saatci
- 77Meras
- 90Teixeira Santos
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Substitution
Substitution, Besiktas. Alex Teixeira replaces Javi Montero.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sporting Lisbon 3, Besiktas 0.
Post update
Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon).
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting Lisbon 3, Besiktas 0. Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Esgaio.
Post update
Attempt saved. Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Post update
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting Lisbon 2, Besiktas 0. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.
Post update
Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon).
Post update
Cyle Larin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Post update
Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Welinton (Besiktas).
Post update
Offside, Besiktas. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Kenan Karaman is caught offside.
Post update
Goal! Sporting Lisbon 1, Besiktas 0. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Sporting Lisbon. Pote draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ridvan Yilmaz (Besiktas) after a foul in the penalty area.