Champions League - Group C
SportingSporting Lisbon3BesiktasBesiktas0

Sporting Lisbon v Besiktas

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Sporting

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Adán
  • 25Inácio
  • 4Coates
  • 3Feddal
  • 24PorroSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 17'minutes
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 8Nunes
  • 2Reis de Lima
  • 17Sarabia
  • 28Pereira Gonçalves
  • 21Dias Fernandes

Substitutes

  • 7Souza Ramos
  • 10Boges Cabral
  • 11Gomes dos Santos
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 15Ugarte
  • 16Vinagre
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 31Neves Virgínia
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 68Santos Bragança

Besiktas

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Destanoglu
  • 20Uysal
  • 23Souza Silva
  • 4MonteroSubstituted forTeixeira Santosat 45'minutes
  • 3Yilmaz
  • 5de Souza Dias
  • 14Topal
  • 13Hutchinson
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 28Karaman
  • 17Larin

Substitutes

  • 8Uçan
  • 10Özyakup
  • 11Töre
  • 12Bozdogan
  • 21N'Sakala
  • 34Günok
  • 46Saatci
  • 77Meras
  • 90Teixeira Santos
Referee:
Sergey Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamBesiktas
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sporting Lisbon 3, Besiktas 0.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Besiktas. Alex Teixeira replaces Javi Montero.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sporting Lisbon 3, Besiktas 0.

  4. Post update

    Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Sporting Lisbon 3, Besiktas 0. Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Esgaio.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Sporting Lisbon 2, Besiktas 0. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.

  12. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon).

  13. Post update

    Cyle Larin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

  15. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Welinton (Besiktas).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Besiktas. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Kenan Karaman is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Sporting Lisbon 1, Besiktas 0. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Penalty Sporting Lisbon. Pote draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ridvan Yilmaz (Besiktas) after a foul in the penalty area.

