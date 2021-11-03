Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 3.
Ajax maintained their 100% record as they came from behind to reach the last 16 of the Champions League with a hard-fought win at 10-man Borussia Dortmund.
The result sees Ajax top Group C on 12 points with second-placed Dortmund on six points alongside Sporting Lisbon.
Mats Hummels was sent off for the hosts, who went ahead from a Marco Reus penalty after a foul on Jude Bellingham.
But Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller and Davy Klaassen scored for Ajax late on.
It was no more than Ajax deserved, with Erik ten Hag's side patiently probing, first for an equaliser then for the goals that sealed their progression in the competition after the break.
However, Dortmund will lament that Hummels and Bellingham both missed excellent chances to score with close-range headers and appeared to have cause for complaint over the dismissal of their veteran defender after 29 minutes.
Replays showed Hummels' sliding challenge did not made contact with Antony and that Ajax's Brazilian forward had actually landed on the German defender's shin - but VAR upheld English referee Michael Oliver's decision to show the red card.
Tadic's prodded finish at the back post from Antony's cross broke their resolve, with Haller nodding in to put Ajax ahead before Klaassen tapped in with virtually the last kick of the game.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 29mins
- 39WolfSubstituted forPasslackat 58'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 28Witsel
- 22Bellingham
- 10T HazardSubstituted forPongracicat 34'minutes
- 27TiggesSubstituted forMalenat 76'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forKnauffat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 21Malen
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 37Raschl
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Pasveer
- 12Mazraoui
- 2Timber
- 21Martínez
- 17Blind
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forKlaassenat 45'minutes
- 8Gravenberch
- 11dos Santos
- 23BerghuisSubstituted forKudusat 67'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 6Klaassen
- 7Neres Campos
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 19Labyad
- 20Kudus
- 25Taylor
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
- 51Setford
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 54,820
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 3.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 3. Davy Klaassen (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antony.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen tries a through ball, but Jude Bellingham is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 2. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Antony with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Gregor Kobel tries a through ball, but Ansgar Knauff is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen replaces Steffen Tigges.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Mohammed Kudus replaces Steven Berghuis.
Post update
Offside, Ajax. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.