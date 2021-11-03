Champions League - Group C
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1AjaxAjax3

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Ajax: Dutch side progress into last 16 of Champions League

Sebastien Haller scores
Sebastien Haller is only the fifth player in Champions League history to score in each of his first four appearances in the competition

Ajax maintained their 100% record as they came from behind to reach the last 16 of the Champions League with a hard-fought win at 10-man Borussia Dortmund.

The result sees Ajax top Group C on 12 points with second-placed Dortmund on six points alongside Sporting Lisbon.

Mats Hummels was sent off for the hosts, who went ahead from a Marco Reus penalty after a foul on Jude Bellingham.

But Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller and Davy Klaassen scored for Ajax late on.

It was no more than Ajax deserved, with Erik ten Hag's side patiently probing, first for an equaliser then for the goals that sealed their progression in the competition after the break.

However, Dortmund will lament that Hummels and Bellingham both missed excellent chances to score with close-range headers and appeared to have cause for complaint over the dismissal of their veteran defender after 29 minutes.

Replays showed Hummels' sliding challenge did not made contact with Antony and that Ajax's Brazilian forward had actually landed on the German defender's shin - but VAR upheld English referee Michael Oliver's decision to show the red card.

Tadic's prodded finish at the back post from Antony's cross broke their resolve, with Haller nodding in to put Ajax ahead before Klaassen tapped in with virtually the last kick of the game.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsBooked at 29mins
  • 39WolfSubstituted forPasslackat 58'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 28Witsel
  • 22Bellingham
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forPongracicat 34'minutes
  • 27TiggesSubstituted forMalenat 76'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forKnauffat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 21Malen
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 37Raschl

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Pasveer
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 2Timber
  • 21Martínez
  • 17Blind
  • 4ÁlvarezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forKlaassenat 45'minutes
  • 8Gravenberch
  • 11dos Santos
  • 23BerghuisSubstituted forKudusat 67'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 6Klaassen
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 19Labyad
  • 20Kudus
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 51Setford
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
54,820

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 3. Davy Klaassen (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antony.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen tries a through ball, but Jude Bellingham is caught offside.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 2. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Antony with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Gregor Kobel tries a through ball, but Ansgar Knauff is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ansgar Knauff (Borussia Dortmund).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ansgar Knauff replaces Marco Reus.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen replaces Steffen Tigges.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Mohammed Kudus replaces Steven Berghuis.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City430115789
2PSG42208538
3Club Bruges4112511-64
4RB Leipzig4013813-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax44001421212
2B Dortmund420248-46
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42116337
3Sheriff Tiraspol420267-16
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

