Sebastien Haller is only the fifth player in Champions League history to score in each of his first four appearances in the competition

Ajax maintained their 100% record as they came from behind to reach the last 16 of the Champions League with a hard-fought win at 10-man Borussia Dortmund.

The result sees Ajax top Group C on 12 points with second-placed Dortmund on six points alongside Sporting Lisbon.

Mats Hummels was sent off for the hosts, who went ahead from a Marco Reus penalty after a foul on Jude Bellingham.

But Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller and Davy Klaassen scored for Ajax late on.

It was no more than Ajax deserved, with Erik ten Hag's side patiently probing, first for an equaliser then for the goals that sealed their progression in the competition after the break.

However, Dortmund will lament that Hummels and Bellingham both missed excellent chances to score with close-range headers and appeared to have cause for complaint over the dismissal of their veteran defender after 29 minutes.

Replays showed Hummels' sliding challenge did not made contact with Antony and that Ajax's Brazilian forward had actually landed on the German defender's shin - but VAR upheld English referee Michael Oliver's decision to show the red card.

Tadic's prodded finish at the back post from Antony's cross broke their resolve, with Haller nodding in to put Ajax ahead before Klaassen tapped in with virtually the last kick of the game.