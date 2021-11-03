Borussia Dortmund v Ajax

Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 29mins
- 39WolfSubstituted forPasslackat 58'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 28Witsel
- 22Bellingham
- 10T HazardSubstituted forPongracicat 34'minutes
- 27Tigges
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 21Malen
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 37Raschl
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Pasveer
- 12Mazraoui
- 2Timber
- 21Martínez
- 17Blind
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forKlaassenat 45'minutes
- 8Gravenberch
- 11dos Santos
- 23BerghuisSubstituted forKudusat 67'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 6Klaassen
- 7Neres Campos
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 19Labyad
- 20Kudus
- 25Taylor
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
- 51Setford
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution, Ajax. Mohammed Kudus replaces Steven Berghuis.
Offside, Ajax. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jurriën Timber (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steffen Tigges (Borussia Dortmund).
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Axel Witsel.
Attempt blocked. Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Felix Passlack replaces Marius Wolf because of an injury.
Offside, Ajax. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Offside, Ajax. Noussair Mazraoui tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Brandt.
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 0.
Substitution, Ajax. Davy Klaassen replaces Edson Álvarez.
First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Ajax 0.
Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.