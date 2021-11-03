Champions League - Group D
Real MadridReal Madrid2Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk1

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Karim Benzema's double takes hosts top of Group D

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Karim Benzema
Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have scored more Champions League goals than Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema's double took Real Madrid top of Group D as they held off a spirited Shakhtar Donetsk side in the Champions League.

Benzema tapped in the opener to record Real's 1,000th goal in European football's elite club competition.

And the France forward then swept in following good work from Vinicius Junior and Casemiro after Fernando had deservedly levelled for Shakhtar.

Sheriff Tiraspol host Inter Milan in Wednesday's other Group D game.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forNachoat 66'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendyBooked at 39mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 63mins
  • 10Modric
  • 17Vázquez
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 79'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 22Isco
  • 25Camavinga
  • 27Blanco
  • 35Gutiérrez
  • 40Fuidias

Shakhtar Donetsk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 81Trubin
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 22Matvienko
  • 31dos Santos
  • 7de Andrade Barberan
  • 6StepanenkoSubstituted forSudakovat 80'minutes
  • 14Cardoso Lemos MartinsSubstituted forMarlosat 79'minutes
  • 21LourencoSubstituted forMarcos Antônioat 79'minutes
  • 20MudrykSubstituted forSolomonat 71'minutes
  • 99Dos Santos PedroSubstituted forDentinhoat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3da Silva Matos
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 11Marlos
  • 15Bondarenko
  • 19Solomon
  • 25Sudakov
  • 26Konoplya
  • 30Pyatov
  • 44Korniienko
  • 45Sikan
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.

  3. Booking

    Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Antônio.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manor Solomon.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  9. Post update

    Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Antônio (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  11. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho replaces Fernando.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Manor Solomon.

  16. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  18. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marlon Santos (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 3rd November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG42206338
2Man City421111657
3Club Bruges412147-35
4RB Leipzig4013611-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4310115610
2Atl Madrid41214405
3FC Porto412136-35
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax43101111010
2B Dortmund421135-27
3Sporting411257-24
4Besiktas401328-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Sheriff Tiraspol42115417
3Inter Milan41213215
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories