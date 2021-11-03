Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
Karim Benzema's double took Real Madrid top of Group D as they held off a spirited Shakhtar Donetsk side in the Champions League.
Benzema tapped in the opener to record Real's 1,000th goal in European football's elite club competition.
And the France forward then swept in following good work from Vinicius Junior and Casemiro after Fernando had deservedly levelled for Shakhtar.
Sheriff Tiraspol host Inter Milan in Wednesday's other Group D game.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forNachoat 66'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23MendyBooked at 39mins
- 8Kroos
- 14CasemiroBooked at 63mins
- 10Modric
- 17Vázquez
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 79'minutes
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 22Isco
- 25Camavinga
- 27Blanco
- 35Gutiérrez
- 40Fuidias
Shakhtar Donetsk
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 81Trubin
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 5Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 22Matvienko
- 31dos Santos
- 7de Andrade Barberan
- 6StepanenkoSubstituted forSudakovat 80'minutes
- 14Cardoso Lemos MartinsSubstituted forMarlosat 79'minutes
- 21LourencoSubstituted forMarcos Antônioat 79'minutes
- 20MudrykSubstituted forSolomonat 71'minutes
- 99Dos Santos PedroSubstituted forDentinhoat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3da Silva Matos
- 4Kryvtsov
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 9Dentinho
- 11Marlos
- 15Bondarenko
- 19Solomon
- 25Sudakov
- 26Konoplya
- 30Pyatov
- 44Korniienko
- 45Sikan
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
Booking
Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mykola Matvienko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Antônio.
Post update
Attempt saved. Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manor Solomon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Antônio (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho replaces Fernando.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Manor Solomon.
Post update
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marlon Santos (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.