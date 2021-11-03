Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have scored more Champions League goals than Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema's double took Real Madrid top of Group D as they held off a spirited Shakhtar Donetsk side in the Champions League.

Benzema tapped in the opener to record Real's 1,000th goal in European football's elite club competition.

And the France forward then swept in following good work from Vinicius Junior and Casemiro after Fernando had deservedly levelled for Shakhtar.

Sheriff Tiraspol host Inter Milan in Wednesday's other Group D game.

