Sam Kerr is the joint top-scorer in the WSL so far this season with six goals in seven games

Australia forward Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year deal with Women's Super League champions Chelsea.

Kerr, 28, has scored 39 goals in 47 appearances for Chelsea and will stay with the club until at least 2024.

She joined the Blues on a two-and-a-half-year deal in November 2019 and has already won back-to-back WSL titles.

"I feel really comfortable being here. I think the club gives me every opportunity to succeed as a player," said Kerr.

"I can't see myself going anywhere else in the world or leaving Europe, having what I have at Chelsea."

Kerr helped Chelsea reach last season's Champions League final and has won two League Cups during her time in England.

The new deal is set to make her one of the world's highest-paid female footballers.

Kerr is on the 20-strong shortlist for the 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or award and one of five nominees for the 2021 BBC Women's Footballer of the Year.

She scored 21 goals in 22 league matches last season - finishing as the WSL's top scorer - and is already top of the charts this season with six goals and two assists in seven games.

Kerr also holds the record as the all-time leading scorer in the American and Australian domestic leagues and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.