Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Vitesse 2.
Antonio Conte was given a highly eventful introduction to life as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager as they survived a scare before securing a Europa Conference League victory over Vitesse.
In a match that saw Spurs reduced to 10 men and the Dutch Eredivisie side to nine, Spurs threatened to throw away an early three-goal lead before eventually scrambling over the line.
The Italian received a warm welcome after succeeding the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and Spurs looked to be giving Conte the perfect start as they went three goals up inside the first half hour.
Son Heung-min drove home the first goal of the Conte reign after 14 minutes, with Lucas Moura racing clear to add a second eight minutes later. Jacob Rasmussen looked to have put Spurs out of sight when he bundled into his own net under pressure from Harry Kane.
Spurs then displayed their frailties to the new manager as Rasmussen rose to head home from a corner before Matus Bero's cool finish reduced the deficit further before half-time.
Vitesse were a danger throughout the second half, with home keeper Hugo Lloris saving superbly from substitute Lois Openda and Riechedly Bazoer.
Spurs lost Cristian Romero when he was sent off for a challenge on Openda but Vitesse's momentum was halted when captain Danilho was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Kane.
Keeper Markus Schubert then quickly followed for handling outside his area as he ran out to clear from Emerson Royal.
At the end of it all, Spurs gave Conte the win he wanted to move them into second place behind Rennes in Group G.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number29Player nameSkippAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
6.58
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number18Player nameLo CelsoAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number28Player nameNdombeleAverage rating
5.26
Vitesse
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchubertAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number3Player nameDoekhiAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number10Player nameBazoerAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number6Player nameRasmussenAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number2Player nameDasaAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number21Player nameBeroAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number8Player nameTronstadAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number32Player nameWittekAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number11Player nameBaden FrederiksenAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number29Player nameBuitinkAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number20Player nameGbohoAverage rating
6.63
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameOpendaAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number9Player nameDarfalouAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number16Player nameOrozAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number24Player nameHouwenAverage rating
6.26
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lloris
- 4RomeroBooked at 59mins
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Leite de Souza Junior
- 29SkippSubstituted forWinksat 73'minutes
- 5HøjbjergSubstituted forLo Celsoat 87'minutes
- 3Reguilón
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forD Sánchezat 73'minutes
- 10Kane
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forNdombeleat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 6D Sánchez
- 8Winks
- 14Rodon
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Alli
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 25Tanganga
- 28Ndombele
- 40Austin
- 44Scarlett
Vitesse
Formation 3-4-3
- 1SchubertBooked at 84mins
- 3DoekhiBooked at 80mins
- 10BazoerBooked at 80mins
- 6Rasmussen
- 2Dasa
- 21Bero
- 8TronstadSubstituted forOrozat 90'minutes
- 32Wittek
- 11Baden FrederiksenSubstituted forDarfalouat 74'minutes
- 29BuitinkBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHouwenat 86'minutes
- 20GbohoSubstituted forOpendaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Openda
- 9Darfalou
- 16Oroz
- 18Hajek
- 19von Moos
- 22Domgjoni
- 24Houwen
- 27Yapi
- 36Vroegh
- 39Cornelisse
- 40Huisman
- 48van Haveren
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Vitesse 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombele.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse).
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jeroen Houwen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombele.
Post update
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Rasmussen (Vitesse).
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies tries a through ball, but Sergio Reguilón is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Vitesse. Alois Dominik Oroz replaces Sondre Tronstad.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eli Dasa (Vitesse).
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Maximilian Wittek.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Substitution
Substitution, Vitesse. Jeroen Houwen replaces Thomas Buitink.
Dismissal
Markus Schubert (Vitesse) is shown the red card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Harry Winks.
Post update
Hand ball by Markus Schubert (Vitesse).
- 'I've been a millionaire and wanted to kill myself': Paul Merson opens up about how gambling has affected his life
- 'So proud to be from the East End': Alex Scott explores her surprising ancestry
Comments
Join the conversation