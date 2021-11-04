Last updated on .From the section European Football

Son Heung-min scored the first goal of the Antonio Conte era

Antonio Conte was given a highly eventful introduction to life as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager as they survived a scare before securing a Europa Conference League victory over Vitesse.

In a match that saw Spurs reduced to 10 men and the Dutch Eredivisie side to nine, Spurs threatened to throw away an early three-goal lead before eventually scrambling over the line.

The Italian received a warm welcome after succeeding the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and Spurs looked to be giving Conte the perfect start as they went three goals up inside the first half hour.

Son Heung-min drove home the first goal of the Conte reign after 14 minutes, with Lucas Moura racing clear to add a second eight minutes later. Jacob Rasmussen looked to have put Spurs out of sight when he bundled into his own net under pressure from Harry Kane.

Spurs then displayed their frailties to the new manager as Rasmussen rose to head home from a corner before Matus Bero's cool finish reduced the deficit further before half-time.

Vitesse were a danger throughout the second half, with home keeper Hugo Lloris saving superbly from substitute Lois Openda and Riechedly Bazoer.

Spurs lost Cristian Romero when he was sent off for a challenge on Openda but Vitesse's momentum was halted when captain Danilho was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Kane.

Keeper Markus Schubert then quickly followed for handling outside his area as he ran out to clear from Emerson Royal.

At the end of it all, Spurs gave Conte the win he wanted to move them into second place behind Rennes in Group G.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Vitesse Vitesse Vitesse Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 5.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Romero Average rating 4.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 4.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 5.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Skipp Average rating 4.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 5.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 5.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 5.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 4.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 6.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 5.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Winks Average rating 5.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Lo Celso Average rating 5.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Ndombele Average rating 5.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Vitesse Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Schubert Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Doekhi Average rating 6.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Bazoer Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Rasmussen Average rating 6.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Dasa Average rating 6.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Bero Average rating 6.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Tronstad Average rating 6.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Wittek Average rating 6.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Baden Frederiksen Average rating 6.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Buitink Average rating 6.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Gboho Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Openda Average rating 6.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Darfalou Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Oroz Average rating 5.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Houwen Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10