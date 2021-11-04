Europa Conference League - Group G
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3VitesseVitesse2

Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Vitesse: Antonio Conte wins first game since taking charge of Spurs

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Son scores
Son Heung-min scored the first goal of the Antonio Conte era

Antonio Conte was given a highly eventful introduction to life as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager as they survived a scare before securing a Europa Conference League victory over Vitesse.

In a match that saw Spurs reduced to 10 men and the Dutch Eredivisie side to nine, Spurs threatened to throw away an early three-goal lead before eventually scrambling over the line.

The Italian received a warm welcome after succeeding the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and Spurs looked to be giving Conte the perfect start as they went three goals up inside the first half hour.

Son Heung-min drove home the first goal of the Conte reign after 14 minutes, with Lucas Moura racing clear to add a second eight minutes later. Jacob Rasmussen looked to have put Spurs out of sight when he bundled into his own net under pressure from Harry Kane.

Spurs then displayed their frailties to the new manager as Rasmussen rose to head home from a corner before Matus Bero's cool finish reduced the deficit further before half-time.

Vitesse were a danger throughout the second half, with home keeper Hugo Lloris saving superbly from substitute Lois Openda and Riechedly Bazoer.

Spurs lost Cristian Romero when he was sent off for a challenge on Openda but Vitesse's momentum was halted when captain Danilho was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Kane.

Keeper Markus Schubert then quickly followed for handling outside his area as he ran out to clear from Emerson Royal.

At the end of it all, Spurs gave Conte the win he wanted to move them into second place behind Rennes in Group G.

More to follow.

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.39

  2. Squad number4Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    4.59

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    4.38

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.73

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.08

  6. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    4.87

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.26

  8. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    5.29

  9. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    5.88

  10. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    4.35

  11. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    6.58

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    5.08

  2. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    5.01

  3. Squad number18Player nameLo Celso
    Average rating

    5.05

  4. Squad number28Player nameNdombele
    Average rating

    5.26

Vitesse

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSchubert
    Average rating

    6.07

  2. Squad number3Player nameDoekhi
    Average rating

    6.13

  3. Squad number10Player nameBazoer
    Average rating

    6.33

  4. Squad number6Player nameRasmussen
    Average rating

    6.46

  5. Squad number2Player nameDasa
    Average rating

    6.43

  6. Squad number21Player nameBero
    Average rating

    6.54

  7. Squad number8Player nameTronstad
    Average rating

    6.54

  8. Squad number32Player nameWittek
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number11Player nameBaden Frederiksen
    Average rating

    6.57

  10. Squad number29Player nameBuitink
    Average rating

    6.53

  11. Squad number20Player nameGboho
    Average rating

    6.63

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameOpenda
    Average rating

    6.55

  2. Squad number9Player nameDarfalou
    Average rating

    6.08

  3. Squad number16Player nameOroz
    Average rating

    5.70

  4. Squad number24Player nameHouwen
    Average rating

    6.26

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lloris
  • 4RomeroBooked at 59mins
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Leite de Souza Junior
  • 29SkippSubstituted forWinksat 73'minutes
  • 5HøjbjergSubstituted forLo Celsoat 87'minutes
  • 3Reguilón
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forD Sánchezat 73'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forNdombeleat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 8Winks
  • 14Rodon
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 20Alli
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 25Tanganga
  • 28Ndombele
  • 40Austin
  • 44Scarlett

Vitesse

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1SchubertBooked at 84mins
  • 3DoekhiBooked at 80mins
  • 10BazoerBooked at 80mins
  • 6Rasmussen
  • 2Dasa
  • 21Bero
  • 8TronstadSubstituted forOrozat 90'minutes
  • 32Wittek
  • 11Baden FrederiksenSubstituted forDarfalouat 74'minutes
  • 29BuitinkBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHouwenat 86'minutes
  • 20GbohoSubstituted forOpendaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Openda
  • 9Darfalou
  • 16Oroz
  • 18Hajek
  • 19von Moos
  • 22Domgjoni
  • 24Houwen
  • 27Yapi
  • 36Vroegh
  • 39Cornelisse
  • 40Huisman
  • 48van Haveren
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamVitesse
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Vitesse 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Vitesse 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombele.

  5. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jeroen Houwen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tanguy Ndombele.

  9. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Rasmussen (Vitesse).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies tries a through ball, but Sergio Reguilón is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Vitesse. Alois Dominik Oroz replaces Sondre Tronstad.

  13. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eli Dasa (Vitesse).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Maximilian Wittek.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Vitesse. Jeroen Houwen replaces Thomas Buitink.

  18. Dismissal

    Markus Schubert (Vitesse) is shown the red card.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Harry Winks.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Markus Schubert (Vitesse).

