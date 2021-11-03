Europa Conference League - Group G
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00VitesseVitesse
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Vitesse: Antonio Conte's reign starts in Europa Conference League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte won the Champions League and Uefa Cup as a player but is yet to win a European trophy as a manager

Antonio Conte's reign as Tottenham boss begins with the visit of Vitesse Arnhem for Thursday's Europa Conference League game.

Spurs are likely to be without Bryan Gil (hamstring) but the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli will all hope to start.

Million Manhoef is absent for Vitesse.

However, left-midfielder Maximilian Wittek could play for the first time since scoring against Spurs in the reverse fixture in Group G.

Tottenham currently sit third in their group, three points behind leaders Rennes and two points behind their Dutch opponents.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Vitesse had never beaten an English club in a Uefa competition, or even scored a goal against them, until their victory over Tottenham in October.

Tottenham

  • Spurs have a strong record against Dutch clubs (won 10, drawn five, lost five), although their only previous game against an Eredivisie side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a 0-1 defeat to Ajax in the first leg of the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final - that they went on to win on away goals.
  • Tottenham have won their last eight European home matches, scoring 30 goals; they had kept clean sheets in six of those games in succession until conceding last time out against Mura.

Vitesse

  • Vitesse have never qualified for spring-time European football, reaching the Uefa Cup third round on three occasions.
  • Vitesse's win at Dundalk in the third qualifying round second leg was their first outside the Netherlands in Uefa competition since 2002 - a run of 11 matches (D6 L5). They are unbeaten on their European travels this season (Won two, drawn one).
