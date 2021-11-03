Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antonio Conte won the Champions League and Uefa Cup as a player but is yet to win a European trophy as a manager

Antonio Conte's reign as Tottenham boss begins with the visit of Vitesse Arnhem for Thursday's Europa Conference League game.

Spurs are likely to be without Bryan Gil (hamstring) but the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli will all hope to start.

Million Manhoef is absent for Vitesse.

However, left-midfielder Maximilian Wittek could play for the first time since scoring against Spurs in the reverse fixture in Group G.

Tottenham currently sit third in their group, three points behind leaders Rennes and two points behind their Dutch opponents.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Vitesse had never beaten an English club in a Uefa competition, or even scored a goal against them, until their victory over Tottenham in October.

Tottenham

Spurs have a strong record against Dutch clubs (won 10, drawn five, lost five), although their only previous game against an Eredivisie side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a 0-1 defeat to Ajax in the first leg of the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final - that they went on to win on away goals.

Tottenham have won their last eight European home matches, scoring 30 goals; they had kept clean sheets in six of those games in succession until conceding last time out against Mura.

Vitesse