Georginio Wijnaldum's first PSG goals came in his 15th appearance for the club

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first goals for Paris St-Germain but a last-minute equaliser earned RB Leipzig a draw in their Champions League group game.

The German hosts took an early lead when Christopher Nkunku headed home.

Andre Silva then saw his penalty saved before Wijnaldum stabbed in.

The Netherlands player then headed in just before half time but Dominik Szoboszlai equalised with an added-time penalty.

The spot kick was awarded by VAR for a foul by Presnel Kimpembe on Nkunku in the 91st minute.

PSG were without Lionel Messi for the game after the former Barcelona forward picked up a knock on Friday.

The result means PSG drop to second in Group A as Manchester City's 4-1 win against Club Bruges put them top.