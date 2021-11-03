Champions League - Group A
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2PSGParis Saint Germain2

RB Leipzig 2-2 Paris St-Germain: Georginio Wijnaldum scores first PSG goals

Georginio Wijnaldum scores against RB Leipzig
Georginio Wijnaldum's first PSG goals came in his 15th appearance for the club

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first goals for Paris St-Germain but a last-minute equaliser earned RB Leipzig a draw in their Champions League group game.

The German hosts took an early lead when Christopher Nkunku headed home.

Andre Silva then saw his penalty saved before Wijnaldum stabbed in.

The Netherlands player then headed in just before half time but Dominik Szoboszlai equalised with an added-time penalty.

The spot kick was awarded by VAR for a foul by Presnel Kimpembe on Nkunku in the 91st minute.

PSG were without Lionel Messi for the game after the former Barcelona forward picked up a knock on Friday.

The result means PSG drop to second in Group A as Manchester City's 4-1 win against Club Bruges put them top.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 4OrbanSubstituted forHaidaraat 45'minutes
  • 2SimakanBooked at 69mins
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22Mukiele
  • 27LaimerSubstituted forHenrichsat 85'minutes
  • 14AdamsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forOlmoat 74'minutes
  • 3Angelino
  • 18Nkunku
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 59'minutes
  • 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 25Olmo
  • 26Kourouma Kourouma
  • 31Martínez
  • 38Novoa Ramos
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G DonnarummaBooked at 90mins
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 32mins
  • 25Tavares MendesBooked at 62mins
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forHerreraat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15DaniloBooked at 10mins
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 85'minutes
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 90+3'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 9Icardi
  • 17Dagba
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 60Letellier
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  3. Booking

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Booking

    Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

  8. Post update

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig).

  10. Post update

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  12. Post update

    Goal! RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Booking

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty RB Leipzig.

  15. Post update

    Penalty RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku draws a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Marquinhos.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City430115789
2PSG42208538
3Club Bruges4112511-64
4RB Leipzig4013813-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax44001421212
2B Dortmund420248-46
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42116337
3Sheriff Tiraspol420267-16
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

