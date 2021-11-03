Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first goals for Paris St-Germain but a last-minute equaliser earned RB Leipzig a draw in their Champions League group game.
The German hosts took an early lead when Christopher Nkunku headed home.
Andre Silva then saw his penalty saved before Wijnaldum stabbed in.
The Netherlands player then headed in just before half time but Dominik Szoboszlai equalised with an added-time penalty.
The spot kick was awarded by VAR for a foul by Presnel Kimpembe on Nkunku in the 91st minute.
PSG were without Lionel Messi for the game after the former Barcelona forward picked up a knock on Friday.
The result means PSG drop to second in Group A as Manchester City's 4-1 win against Club Bruges put them top.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 4OrbanSubstituted forHaidaraat 45'minutes
- 2SimakanBooked at 69mins
- 32Gvardiol
- 22Mukiele
- 27LaimerSubstituted forHenrichsat 85'minutes
- 14AdamsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forOlmoat 74'minutes
- 3Angelino
- 18Nkunku
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 59'minutes
- 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 9Poulsen
- 17Szoboszlai
- 25Olmo
- 26Kourouma Kourouma
- 31Martínez
- 38Novoa Ramos
- 39Henrichs
- 44Kampl
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G DonnarummaBooked at 90mins
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 32mins
- 25Tavares MendesBooked at 62mins
- 18WijnaldumSubstituted forHerreraat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15DaniloBooked at 10mins
- 27Gueye
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 85'minutes
- 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 90+3'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 9Icardi
- 17Dagba
- 20Kurzawa
- 21Herrera
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 60Letellier
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Booking
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Booking
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Goal! RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty RB Leipzig.
Post update
Penalty RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain).
