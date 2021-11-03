Champions League - Group A
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1PSGParis Saint Germain2

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint Germain

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 4OrbanSubstituted forHaidaraat 45'minutes
  • 2SimakanBooked at 69mins
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22Mukiele
  • 27Laimer
  • 14AdamsBooked at 25mins
  • 3Angelino
  • 18Nkunku
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 59'minutes
  • 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Haidara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 25Olmo
  • 26Kourouma Kourouma
  • 31Martínez
  • 38Novoa Ramos
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 32mins
  • 25Tavares MendesBooked at 62mins
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 15DaniloBooked at 10mins
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 7Mbappé
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 9Icardi
  • 17Dagba
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 60Letellier
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig).

  4. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.

  5. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Angeliño (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Angeliño (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces André Silva.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Emil Forsberg.

  19. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG431084410
2Man City430113769
3Club Bruges411259-44
4RB Leipzig4004713-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax430111299
2B Dortmund430145-19
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42115237
3Sheriff Tiraspol420256-16
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

