RB Leipzig v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 4OrbanSubstituted forHaidaraat 45'minutes
- 2SimakanBooked at 69mins
- 32Gvardiol
- 22Mukiele
- 27Laimer
- 14AdamsBooked at 25mins
- 3Angelino
- 18Nkunku
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forSzoboszlaiat 59'minutes
- 33André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 9Poulsen
- 17Szoboszlai
- 25Olmo
- 26Kourouma Kourouma
- 31Martínez
- 38Novoa Ramos
- 39Henrichs
- 44Kampl
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 32mins
- 25Tavares MendesBooked at 62mins
- 18Wijnaldum
- 15DaniloBooked at 10mins
- 27Gueye
- 11Di María
- 7Mbappé
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 9Icardi
- 17Dagba
- 20Kurzawa
- 21Herrera
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 60Letellier
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Nuno Mendes.
Post update
Offside, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele tries a through ball, but Yussuf Poulsen is caught offside.
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Angeliño (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Post update
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Simakan (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces André Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Szoboszlai replaces Emil Forsberg.
Post update
Offside, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara tries a through ball, but Christopher Nkunku is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).