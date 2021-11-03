AC Milan v FC Porto

Evanilson (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8Tonali
- 4Bennacer
- 56Saelemaekers
- 10Díaz
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 20Kalulu
- 24Kjaer
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 79Kessié
- 83Mirante
- 96Jungdal
FC Porto
Formation 4-4-2
- 99Meireles Costa
- 23Neto Lopes
- 3Pepe
- 19Mbemba
- 12Sanusi
- 25Otávio
- 16Grujic
- 27Oliveira
- 7Díaz
- 9Taremi
- 30de Lima Barbosa
Substitutes
- 1Marchesín
- 2Cardoso
- 10Conceição
- 11Aquino Cossa
- 14Morais Ramos
- 17JM Corona
- 18Manafá Jancó
- 20Vitinha
- 28Almeida Costa
- 29Martínez
- 31Chipela Gomes
- 50Vieira
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Otávio (FC Porto).
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Davide Calabria tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Post update
Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marko Grujic (FC Porto).
Post update
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Post update
Diogo Costa (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Diogo Costa.
Post update
Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evanilson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pepe with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Marko Grujic.
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Post update
Foul by Brahim Díaz (AC Milan).