Champions League - Group B
AC MilanAC Milan0FC PortoFC Porto1

AC Milan v FC Porto

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 23Tomori
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 8Tonali
  • 4Bennacer
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 10Díaz
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 20Kalulu
  • 24Kjaer
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 79Kessié
  • 83Mirante
  • 96Jungdal

FC Porto

Formation 4-4-2

  • 99Meireles Costa
  • 23Neto Lopes
  • 3Pepe
  • 19Mbemba
  • 12Sanusi
  • 25Otávio
  • 16Grujic
  • 27Oliveira
  • 7Díaz
  • 9Taremi
  • 30de Lima Barbosa

Substitutes

  • 1Marchesín
  • 2Cardoso
  • 10Conceição
  • 11Aquino Cossa
  • 14Morais Ramos
  • 17JM Corona
  • 18Manafá Jancó
  • 20Vitinha
  • 28Almeida Costa
  • 29Martínez
  • 31Chipela Gomes
  • 50Vieira
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Evanilson (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Otávio (FC Porto).

  5. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Davide Calabria tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Brahim Díaz (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marko Grujic (FC Porto).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Diogo Costa (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Diogo Costa.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evanilson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pepe with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  16. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Marko Grujic.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sérgio Oliveira with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Brahim Díaz (AC Milan).

Wednesday 3rd November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2FC Porto421135-27
3Atl Madrid31114404
4AC Milan400437-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid42118357
2Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk402218-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

