Leicester City v Spartak Moscow: James Maddison & Harvey Barnes doubts with illness

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Patson Daka
Patson Daka scored four goals for Leicester City the last time they played Spartak Moscow in the Europa League

Leicester City could be without several players for their Europa League group game against Spartak Moscow on Thursday because of a sickness bug.

Midfielder James Maddison and winger Harvey Barnes are among those in doubt, and long-term injury absentee James Justin has also been unwell.

Ayoze Perez, however, is expected to return having missed the past three games because of illness.

Ricardo Pereira is being assessed, while Marc Abrighton remains out.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said he expected Maddison and Barnes to be "OK for the weekend" if they were unable to play on Thursday.

Leicester travel to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday (14:00 GMT kick-off).

"We've had those three guys down unfortunately for a few days," he said.

The Foxes are third in Europa League Group C after one win in their opening three games.

When they faced Spartak in October, Patson Daka scored all four goals as they came from two goals down to win 4-3.

The Russian side are bottom of the group but only a point behind Leicester and Napoli, with Legia Warsaw top on six points.

