Dunfermline say Ross McArthur made the decision before the sacking of manager Peter Grant

Dunfermline Athletic chairman Ross McArthur is to stand down, citing "abhorrent personal abuse and attacks".

The announcement comes three days after Peter Grant was sacked as manager with his side winless in the Scottish Championship and bottom of the table.

McArthur will stay in his current role until the end of the season.

"Everyone on the DAFC board is disappointed at Ross's decision, which he made a few weeks ago," Dunfermline say in a website statement.

However, they add that they understand "why he wishes to stand down following abhorrent personal abuse and attacks to which he was subjected".

Dunfermline say that McArthur, who has been on the club's board since May 2014 and represents the Championship on the SPFL board, stabilised the club after they came out of administration in 2013 and was instrumental in attracting new investment from Germany this year that prevented an "uncertain" long-term future.

They add that "important club infrastructure developments" are scheduled to take place before McArthur relinquishes his office.