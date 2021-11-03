Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town say they will not be affected by nine of majority owner Phil Hodgkinson's businesses being placed into administration.

The companies entered administration on Tuesday.

Hodgkinson owns 75% of Huddersfield through PURE Sports Consultancy and the club say this company is "legally unaffected" by Tuesday's action. external-link

Huddersfield are fifth in the Championship with 25 points from 16 matches.

"Our board of directors would like to assure Town fans that the club remains able to meet its financial commitments over the short, medium, and long term," said a statement.