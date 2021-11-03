Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Unai Emery has ruled himself out of contention to be Newcastle United's next manager, saying he is "100%" committed to Villarreal.

The former Arsenal boss confirmed on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier League club, who made him their first choice to replace Steve Bruce.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, external-link Emery said Villarreal is "my home".

"I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here," he wrote.

Emery thanked Villarreal president Fernando Roig and his family for their support, adding: "No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, and for me it is the most important thing.

"Villarreal is my home and I am 100% committed.

"That is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal."

Newcastle had hoped to have the Spaniard in place by the weekend.

Instead, their manager search continues, with Eddie Howe and Paulo Fonseca possible alternatives.

More to follow.