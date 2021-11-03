Unai Emery: Newcastle United target rules himself out, saying he is '100%' committed to Villarreal

Unai Emery
Unai Emerywon the Europa League three seasons in a row while at Sevilla

Unai Emery has ruled himself out of contention to be Newcastle United's next manager, saying he is "100%" committed to Villarreal.

The former Arsenal boss confirmed on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier League club, who made him their first choice to replace Steve Bruce.

In a social media post on Wednesday,external-link Emery said Villarreal is "my home".

"I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here," he wrote.

Emery thanked Villarreal president Fernando Roig and his family for their support, adding: "No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, and for me it is the most important thing.

"Villarreal is my home and I am 100% committed.

"That is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal."

Newcastle had hoped to have the Spaniard in place by the weekend.

Instead, their manager search continues, with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and Paulo Fonseca, who left Roma in May, possible alternatives.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says those advising Emery were left feeling uncertain about the club's strategy, with stories in England emerging that the shortlist was down to him and Howe - two men with contrasting approaches and vastly different levels of experience within European football.

"Emery felt a huge pressure on the day of their match [a 2-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday]," said Balague.

"And then there was the lack of a clear vision from the club. If you want him, do you approach him in such a rushed way, without an official offer and with it coming out from the English side that it is all practically done?

"Also, the different number and style of the candidates being considered appears to be a sign of a confused vision. That was a concern to some of those involved in conversations with the club hierarchy."

Analysis

BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty

Unai Emery's decision to stay at Villarreal rather than take over as Newcastle United's new manager is a bitter blow to the club's Saudi Arabian hierarchy and continues a faltering start to their time in charge.

In a blizzard of optimistic messages coming out of the north-east of England on Tuesday, it seemed Emery would find the attraction of Tyneside impossible to resist and he would be in his post before the end of the week to oversee the great revival.

There was even a video unearthed of Emery supposedly gazing wistfully around St James' Park during his time at Arsenal, presumably suggesting that this was the place he was always destined to come.

Not quite.

It emerged in Spain, after Emery had guided Villarreal to victory over Young Boys of Berne in the Champions League on Tuesday night, that this was not quite the done deal and he was supposedly less than impressed by the lack of a clear vision in Newcastle's future plan.

The confirmation of this damaging setback came in statement from Emery re-affirming his commitment to Villarreal, leaving Newcastle's money-no-object owners to leaf through the list of candidates below Emery on their list.

This has been a less-than-ideal dawn to this brave new world at Newcastle United, with Steve Bruce's inevitable sacking delayed, more poor results and their top target staying put in Spain.

The usual suspects will now be rounded up, with former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe the early alternative, but they will all know they are second choice at best after Emery's very public rejection of any interest Newcastle had shown.

Newcastle cannot afford any more mis-steps. They need to get their new man in and quickly because, just in case anyone has forgotten amid the hysteria and jubilation of former owner Mike Ashley's departure, they have a team that currently has "relegation" stamped over it and all the money in the world might not help them unless they stay in the Premier League this season.

Comments

Join the conversation

133 comments

  • Comment posted by wozy, today at 14:36

    embarrassing for Newcastle. why would Emery switch clubs anyway ? money is not everything. good to see some loyalty in football

  • Comment posted by No Display Name, today at 14:35

    Bryan Adams for NUFC Manager.

    He remembers the Summer of 69, last time they won anything.

    • Reply posted by Jim Bly, today at 14:41

      Jim Bly replied:
      Beautiful.

  • Comment posted by Azza, today at 14:40

    As an Everton fan I'd like to welcome Newcastle United to the 'Rich but Mediocre Club'. It's great to have someone else join.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 14:43

      margaret replied:
      Can the Glazer's franchise join as well ?

  • Comment posted by Jim Bly, today at 14:36

    A Championship side, 75,000 over-expectant fans, demanding new owners, awful weather... what's not to like?

    • Reply posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 14:45

      NNNNNNNNNNineteen replied:
      Awful weather ???? I moved here from Liverpool and where I am the weather is on, we rarely get snow, not much rain and temperatures just nice.In fact we get less rain than most southern places and even though it's colder we are Northerners, we can handle that

  • Comment posted by JBT , today at 14:38

    Big Sam is still available...

    • Reply posted by AFCDale, today at 14:51

      AFCDale replied:
      Tired joke aside he genuinely might be a good option, I can't think of any other managers who'd happily come in for 3/4 of a season knowing they're almost certain to be ousted if they do their job in keeping Newcastle up.

      And I know it's downvotes guaranteed for sticking up for Allardyce but the fact is WBA was the 1st time he actually failed to do what he was brought in for at a PL club.

  • Comment posted by Paul Gilbert, today at 14:41

    The media told us this was a done deal. Egg on face for these so called experts.

    • Reply posted by Darth Flowers, today at 14:46

      Darth Flowers replied:
      Such things are regular when you commit yourself to 2 minutes background reading/research

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 14:40

    Shiekh in Stevens !

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 14:46

      Brass Eye replied:
      Straight out of Viz, Bravo.

      Chris Donaldson approved.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:39

    Just to be clear. I am also ruling myself out of the role.

    • Reply posted by gunnermunich, today at 14:42

      gunnermunich replied:
      Is that the Alex ..... Ferguson. If so I guess you are clearly awaiting the soon to be vacant Man Utd post.

  • Comment posted by idontlikefootball, today at 14:38

    good for him. at least one manager displaying some sort of integrity for a change.

  • Comment posted by Pabs, today at 14:35

    Emery has made the right decision - carry on at a stable club, still in competition for the Champions League.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 14:38

    Newcastle may well find that the lure of a big pay cheque and a huge transfer budget, may not be enough to draw in the names they desire.
    Newcastle’s recent history and their current predicament, don’t inspire confidence and possible relegation to the Championship, won’t whet the appetite of ambitious managers.
    Might be a struggle to find someone with decent credentials to fill the hot seat.

  • Comment posted by ddddd, today at 14:38

    location location location

    • Reply posted by Mat, today at 14:48

      Mat replied:
      "Location" isn't really the issue, if it was Dortmund wouldn't be in the champions league season after season. The location that is the issue is 19th in The table and heading towards the championship.

  • Comment posted by ddddd, today at 14:41

    Jimmy Nail

  • Comment posted by ddddd, today at 14:41

    Ant + Dec

  • Comment posted by NoCLsince2008noPL2013hahah, today at 14:39

    Is Pardew available?

  • Comment posted by di7mbfzj, today at 14:37

    Why would he leave his club that is playing champions league football to join Newcastle who are trying to not be be relegated. In a few seasons when Newcastle have a decent team they might be able to attract decent managers

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 14:42

      Brass Eye replied:
      LMFTY......

      In a few seasons if Newcastle have a decent team.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 14:34

    Well this is going well, eh Newcastle?

    • Reply posted by Romaine, today at 14:50

      Romaine replied:
      Dick Emery

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 14:44

    How about Cheryl Cole, she's local and knows a bit about footie ?

    • Reply posted by Bobislav the second cometh, today at 14:46

      Bobislav the second cometh replied:
      they'd be better with cheryl baker

  • Comment posted by ddddd, today at 14:40

    Shearer has a good track record.

  • Comment posted by What barn door, today at 14:36

    Clearly not the draw for managers they were expecting.
    Maybe people have some morals after all.

