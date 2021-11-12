Gibraltar U21 0-7 Wales U21

Match ends, Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 7.
Wales enjoyed their biggest ever win at Under-21 level with a comfortable victory over Gibraltar in a Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier.
Joe Adams scored twice, including a first half penalty, while Owen Beck, Luke Jephcott and Dan Williams netted their first goals at Under-21 level.
Captain Terry Taylor and debutant Ryan Astley completed the rout.
Paul Bodin's host Group E leaders Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade on Tuesday.
Wales move up to fourth in the group after their second win of the campaign.
Liverpool's Beck opened the scoring, finishing off a fine move which he had started.
Two minutes later Adams doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Taylor had been brought down.
Plymouth striker Jephcott's first Under-21 goal, from Jack Vale's pull back, underlined Wales' dominance during the first half.
Adams scored his second of the game five minutes into the second half, netting from close range after Sam Pearson was denied by Jaylan Hankins.
Ayoub El Hmidi had Gibraltar's best chance, with his effort hitting the post after a defensive lapse by Wales.
Williams struck from the edge of the box after being picked out by Rhys Hughes' cross.
Taylor scored Wales' sixth following Hughes' corner while Everton's Astley marked his Under-21 debut by heading home.
Line-ups
Gibraltar U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1HankinsSubstituted forLopezat 72'minutes
- 2Montovio
- 4Thorne-Llambias
- 5Parkinson
- 3Bautista
- 15JonesSubstituted forJessopat 87'minutes
- 6De Haro
- 7Peacock
- 16RuizSubstituted forDean Gibsonat 45'minutes
- 10BorgeBooked at 51minsSubstituted forPozoat 58'minutes
- 11El HmidiSubstituted forGraciaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Pozo
- 9Gracia
- 13Lopez
- 14Dean Gibson
- 17Avellano
- 18Parral
- 19Jessop
- 20Galliano
- 23Avellano
Wales U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ratcliffe
- 2Astley
- 4Sass-Davies
- 5CooperSubstituted forBoyesat 59'minutes
- 14Beck
- 8Taylor
- 7PearsonBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDaviesat 59'minutes
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forKingat 77'minutes
- 10Vale
- 11AdamsSubstituted forHughesat 70'minutes
- 9JephcottBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 12Shepperd
- 13Boyes
- 15Davies
- 16Hughes
- 17King
- 19Hammond
- 21Webb
- Referee:
- Marian Barbu
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 7.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 7. Ryan Astley (Wales U21) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhys Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Liam Jessop replaces Shay Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 6. Terry Taylor (Wales U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Eli King replaces Daniel Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Adam Gracia replaces Ayoub El Hmidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Christian Lopez replaces Jaylan Hankins.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 5. Daniel Williams (Wales U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhys Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Rhys Hughes replaces Joe Adams.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Isaak Davies replaces Samuel Pearson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales U21. Morgan Boyes replaces Brandon Cooper.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Nicholas Pozo replaces Dylan Borge.
Booking
Dylan Borge (Gibraltar U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 4. Joe Adams (Wales U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Samuel Pearson (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Mitchell Dean Gibson replaces Michael Ruiz.
Second Half
Second Half begins Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 3.
Booking
Luke Jephcott (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.