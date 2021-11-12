Gibraltar U21 0-7 Wales U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales enjoyed their biggest ever win at Under-21 level with a comfortable victory over Gibraltar in a Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier.

Joe Adams scored twice, including a first half penalty, while Owen Beck, Luke Jephcott and Dan Williams netted their first goals at Under-21 level.

Captain Terry Taylor and debutant Ryan Astley completed the rout.

Paul Bodin's host Group E leaders Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade on Tuesday.

Wales move up to fourth in the group after their second win of the campaign.

Liverpool's Beck opened the scoring, finishing off a fine move which he had started.

Two minutes later Adams doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Taylor had been brought down.

Plymouth striker Jephcott's first Under-21 goal, from Jack Vale's pull back, underlined Wales' dominance during the first half.

Adams scored his second of the game five minutes into the second half, netting from close range after Sam Pearson was denied by Jaylan Hankins.

Ayoub El Hmidi had Gibraltar's best chance, with his effort hitting the post after a defensive lapse by Wales.

Williams struck from the edge of the box after being picked out by Rhys Hughes' cross.

Taylor scored Wales' sixth following Hughes' corner while Everton's Astley marked his Under-21 debut by heading home.