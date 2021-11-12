Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U210Wales U21Wales U217

Gibraltar U21 0-7 Wales U21

Wales enjoyed their biggest ever win at Under-21 level with a comfortable victory over Gibraltar in a Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier.

Joe Adams scored twice, including a first half penalty, while Owen Beck, Luke Jephcott and Dan Williams netted their first goals at Under-21 level.

Captain Terry Taylor and debutant Ryan Astley completed the rout.

Paul Bodin's host Group E leaders Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade on Tuesday.

Wales move up to fourth in the group after their second win of the campaign.

Liverpool's Beck opened the scoring, finishing off a fine move which he had started.

Two minutes later Adams doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Taylor had been brought down.

Plymouth striker Jephcott's first Under-21 goal, from Jack Vale's pull back, underlined Wales' dominance during the first half.

Adams scored his second of the game five minutes into the second half, netting from close range after Sam Pearson was denied by Jaylan Hankins.

Ayoub El Hmidi had Gibraltar's best chance, with his effort hitting the post after a defensive lapse by Wales.

Williams struck from the edge of the box after being picked out by Rhys Hughes' cross.

Taylor scored Wales' sixth following Hughes' corner while Everton's Astley marked his Under-21 debut by heading home.

Line-ups

Gibraltar U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1HankinsSubstituted forLopezat 72'minutes
  • 2Montovio
  • 4Thorne-Llambias
  • 5Parkinson
  • 3Bautista
  • 15JonesSubstituted forJessopat 87'minutes
  • 6De Haro
  • 7Peacock
  • 16RuizSubstituted forDean Gibsonat 45'minutes
  • 10BorgeBooked at 51minsSubstituted forPozoat 58'minutes
  • 11El HmidiSubstituted forGraciaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Pozo
  • 9Gracia
  • 13Lopez
  • 14Dean Gibson
  • 17Avellano
  • 18Parral
  • 19Jessop
  • 20Galliano
  • 23Avellano

Wales U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ratcliffe
  • 2Astley
  • 4Sass-Davies
  • 5CooperSubstituted forBoyesat 59'minutes
  • 14Beck
  • 8Taylor
  • 7PearsonBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDaviesat 59'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forKingat 77'minutes
  • 10Vale
  • 11AdamsSubstituted forHughesat 70'minutes
  • 9JephcottBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 12Shepperd
  • 13Boyes
  • 15Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 17King
  • 19Hammond
  • 21Webb
Referee:
Marian Barbu

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 7.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 7. Ryan Astley (Wales U21) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhys Hughes.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Liam Jessop replaces Shay Jones.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 6. Terry Taylor (Wales U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Eli King replaces Daniel Williams.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Adam Gracia replaces Ayoub El Hmidi.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Christian Lopez replaces Jaylan Hankins.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 5. Daniel Williams (Wales U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhys Hughes.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Rhys Hughes replaces Joe Adams.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Isaak Davies replaces Samuel Pearson.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Morgan Boyes replaces Brandon Cooper.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Nicholas Pozo replaces Dylan Borge.

  14. Booking

    Dylan Borge (Gibraltar U21) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 4. Joe Adams (Wales U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  16. Booking

    Samuel Pearson (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar U21. Mitchell Dean Gibson replaces Michael Ruiz.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 3.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gibraltar U21 0, Wales U21 3.

  20. Booking

    Luke Jephcott (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 12th November 2021

  • Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U210Wales U21Wales U217
  • Scotland U21Scotland U211Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U210
  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U214Lithuania U21Lithuania U210
  • Greece U21Greece U212Belarus U21Belarus U210
  • Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U210Iceland U21Iceland U213
  • Azerbaijan U21Azerbaijan U210Austria U21Austria U213
  • Cyprus U21Cyprus U210Portugal U21Portugal U211
  • Hungary U21Hungary U211Latvia U21Latvia U210
  • Norway U21Norway U213Finland U21Finland U211
  • Russia U21Russia U213Slovakia U21Slovakia U210
  • Sweden U21Sweden U214Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U210
  • Slovenia U21Slovenia U213Albania U21Albania U210

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2155001431115
2Norway U2154011651112
3Austria U2164021761112
4Finland U2152128717
5Azerbaijan U215014217-151
6Estonia U216006019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U215401178912
2Israel U215401126612
3Poland U215311124810
4Hungary U2152129907
5Latvia U21510448-43
6San Marino U215005019-190

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2155001431115
2Russia U2154011441012
3Northern Ireland U21520368-26
4Slovakia U2152039816
5Lithuania U215104313-103
6Malta U215104515-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2144001401412
2Greece U215320101911
3Cyprus U214211121117
4Iceland U2142116337
5Belarus U2151047703
6Liechtenstein U216006037-370

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2154101421213
2Netherlands U2143101331010
3Moldova U21621328-67
4Wales U21521211657
5Bulgaria U2152038806
6Gibraltar U215005021-210

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2164201841414
2Italy U21541092713
3Montenegro U216213811-37
4R. of Ireland U2152126517
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U216123611-55
6Luxembourg U216015216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U215401103712
2England U21431083510
3Albania U2153027709
4Slovenia U2152126517
5Kosovo U21410326-43
6Andorra U21500509-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2154101911813
2Ukraine U21531157-210
3North Macedonia U21513146-26
4Faroe Islands U21613245-16
5Serbia U21512245-15
6Armenia U216105517-123

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U21541091813
2Denmark U2132012116
3Turkey U21412124-25
4Scotland U2131112204
5Kazakhstan U21500518-70
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

