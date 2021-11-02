Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City have never progressed beyond the first round of the FA Trophy

Truro City progressed to the first round of the FA Trophy after beating Cirencester Town 1-0 in their delayed third qualifying round tie.

Euan Pollock struck for the second time in three games when his 13th-minute effort proved to be the difference.

Truro created a number of other chances, with Pollock and Ryan Brett both going close before half time.

Will Dean, Tyler Harvey and Brett also missed chances to increase the lead in the second half.

The match was postponed on Saturday after heavy rain rendered Bolitho Park unplayable.

Truro will now host Bognor Regis Town in the first round on Saturday 13 November.