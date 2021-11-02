Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian players, staff, and development squad members have all been hit by Covid-19, leading to the postponement of games against Ross County and Livingston(Scottish Sun) external-link .

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he received a good recommendation from Jacob Brown's strike partner at Stoke City, Steven Fletcher, before handing him a first call-up (Scotsman). external-link

And Clarke says Scotland must be cautious ahead of their match with Moldova next week, and ensure they don't slip up like teams of the past (Daily Record) external-link .

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is expected to be fit to face Moldova (Times). external-link

Former Kilmarnock and Scotland assistant boss Alex Dyer has backed his friend Clarke to guide Scotland to the World Cup (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Morten Wieghorst, the former Dundee and Celtic midfielder, believes his old club Brondby will need to change their counter attacking style of play in order to beat Rangers and keep their hopes of reaching the Europa League last 32 alive (Herald) external-link .

Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon (Courier - print edition).