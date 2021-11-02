Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Unai Emery won the Europa League with Villarreal in May, beating Manchester United on penalties

Unai Emery will turn down the chance to become manager of Newcastle United and will instead stay with Villarreal, reports Guillem Balague.

The ex-Arsenal boss confirmed on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier League club, who made him their first choice to replace Steve Bruce.

Sources close to Emery indicate he felt the new Magpies ownership lacked a clear vision for the club.

Newcastle had hoped to have the Spaniard in place by the weekend.

But Balague reports those close to Emery were left feeling uncertain about the club's strategy, with stories in England emerging that the shortlist was down to him and ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe - two men with contrasting approaches and vastly different levels of experience within European football.

"Emery felt a huge pressure on the day of their match [a 2-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday]," said Balague.

"And then there was the lack of a clear vision from the club. If you want him, do you approach him in such a rushed way, without an official offer and with it coming out from the English side that it is all practically done?

"I don't see this move happening now this season. Maybe next year when the club's structure is clearer and the vision more defined."

Emery was really interested in taking charge of Newcastle following the Saudi Arabia-led takeover which has made them one of the richest clubs in world football.

But when he met with Villarreal's owners, the Roig family, they attempted to convince him to stay. The club's players did likewise and his family also told him it was not the right time to move to St James' Park.

As well as talking to Howe, Newcastle have also held discussions with ex-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

Balague reports that the Magpies have previously made approaches for new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, Barcelona legend Xavi and ex-Germany manager Joachim Low but all have turned the opportunity down.

More to follow.