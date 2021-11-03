Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Tahith Chong has made 13 starts for Birmingham City since his July arrival from Manchester United

Birmingham have been hit by the loss of injured Manchester United winger Tahith Chong and the confirmed early departure of fellow loanee Riley McGree.

After suffering a freak groin injury in training on Friday, 21-year-old Chong returned to Manchester to have an operation on Tuesday and has been ruled out for 16 weeks.

Boss Lee Bowyer told BBC Radio WM: "We're going to need bodies in January.

"It's obvious. Riley goes back from his loan spell and now we've lost Chong."

"We are losing players left, right and centre," added Bowyer, who is already without Maxime Colin and saw on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson come off at half-time in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Bristol City, as well as seeing goal creator Jordan Graham limp off six minutes from time.

"I feel so sorry for Tahith Chong because his injury is so hard to explain. It's crazy.

"There was no one near him when it happened. It was a five-yard pass from off the pitch playing it back on and he damaged his groin area."

Bowyer insists that Blues will want young Dutchman Chong back to complete his season-long loan when he is fit and ready.

"It's a massive loss," added Bowyer. "But he'll come back stronger from this. He should, unless he has any setback, make the last few games.

"We'll not turn our backs on him and say that's it. He's been great for us. He's played a big part. He's played every minute, near enough."

McGree loan due to end in new year

Riley McGree scored his second goal in successive home games against Bristol City, on his 23rd birthday

Blues head coach Bowyer also revealed that he will not be able to keep McGree once his scheduled half-season loan comes to an end on 1 January.

After seeing the midfielder score his second goal in successive home games against Bristol City, on his 23rd birthday, Bowyer confirmed that Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC want him back.

"It's a blow," said Bowyer, who says that he would like to have kept him. "We are running out of players.

"When you get the opportunity - a start or off the bench - you grab it and Riley's been superb."

It was McGree's addition to the team for his first league start of the season against Huddersfield on 20 October which helped spark Blues' turnaround after picking up just one point from their previous six games.

"He hasn't played much," said Bowyer. "But now that we need him, he's stepped up and performed.

"Riley has taken his opportunity. With me, if you work hard and care about the club and the team you're playing for, you'll always have a chance of playing."