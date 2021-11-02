Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry midfielder Evan McLaughlin beats Waterford's Cameron Evans to the ball

Cameron McJannet's last-gasp effort rescued a precious point at the RSC as Derry produced a late equaliser again.

Just four days after Ronan Boyce's dramatic leveller against Bohemians, the Candystripes came from behind twice to keep alive their European hopes.

Junior Quitirna fired the home side into an early lead after three minutes before Danny Lafferty steered home to level matters on the half-hour mark.

Greg Halford's header after 40 minutes restored Waterford's lead.

The Candystripes struggled to carve out a chance from open play after the break but McJannet's injury-time effort from a corner salvaged a point for the visitors.

Derry stay fourth, two points ahead of Bohemians, but six points shy of an automatic European berth.

Waterford got off to a flyer when Jack Stafford's low ball into the area was latched onto by Quitirna inside three minutes to fire the hosts in front.

Derry made a sluggish start with Joe Thomson having a rare shot on Paul Martin's goal.

Chances were few and far between but Candystripes shot-stopper Nathan Gartside sprang into action to deny Cameron Evans and beat the ball away for the game's first corner after 25 minutes.

With an electrical issue at the RSC finally resolved this game went ahead almost 24 hours behind schedule.

Derry, who face a short turnaround heading into their derby affair at Finn Harps on Friday night, requested the earlier kick-off time in lieu of a four-hour drive home.

On the half-hour mark, Derry got their equaliser when James Akintunde's cross met Lafferty at the back post and the wing-back squeezed the ball home for his sixth goal of the season.

Just as Derry were in the ascendancy, a Blues second stunned the visitors.

The towering figure of Halford nodded the ball home from a rehearsed free-kick as Waterford regained the lead five minutes before half-time.

Phoenix Patterson, influential throughout, almost added a third but his effort was gathered well by Gartside who kept Derry in with a chance.

Neither side could fashion much by way of opportunity in the second period with Waterford seemingly content on sitting in and breaking on the counter.

Waterford extended their unbeaten run to eight games at home and were on course for a sixth win during that run but for McJannet's late intervention.

In the third minute of stoppage time, a Derry corner wasn't dealt with by the home side and the ball sat up kindly for McJannet who blasted the ball into the net.