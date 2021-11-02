Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale has returned to training at Real Madrid, but has not played since Wales' draw with Estonia on 8 September

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has welcomed Gareth Bale's call-up to the Wales squad as the forward recovers from a hamstring tear.

Bale's injury ruled him out of Wales' World Cup qualifiers in October.

But the 32-year-old could win his 100th Wales cap after being named in the squad for this month's qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium.

"We are very happy if he can make a full recovery and be available for his national team," said Ancelotti.

"That's what we always wish for the players - to be fit and to be able to play."

While Bale's most recent appearance for Wales was on 8 September, he has not played for Real Madrid since 28 August.

But he could feature against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, with Ancelotti adding: "If he can train two or three days before facing Rayo Vallecano he could of course join the national team."

Wales enter their final qualifiers third in World Cup qualifying Group E, level on points with the Czech Republic, who are second with a superior goal difference, but Wales have played one game fewer.

Robert Page's side will play both matches at home, with Belarus visiting Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, 13 November, before Belgium, who have already won the group, visit the Welsh capital on Tuesday, 16 November.