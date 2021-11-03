Champions League - Group A
Man CityManchester City4Club BrugesClub Bruges1

Manchester City 4-1 Club Bruges: Pep Guardiola's side edge closer to Champions League last 16

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

2021-11-03

Riyad Mahrez scores
Six of Riyad Mahrez's 14 Champions League goals have come against Club Bruges

Raheem Sterling ended his 12-game goal drought to wrap up an easy Champions League win for Manchester City over Club Bruges at Etihad Stadium.

Sterling converted Ilkay Gundogan's cutback to score for only the second time this season and claim his first Champions League goal in more than a year.

With Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez finishing off Joao Cancelo crosses from close range either side of the interval and Gabriel Jesus rolling a shot into the far corner with the final kick of the game, Pep Guardiola's men were finding winning form after successive defeats by West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The only blot on a routine victory was a freak own goal by John Stones two minutes after City had taken the lead, Bernardo Silva slicing a clearance into the defender's face and then the net.

City replace Paris St-Germain at the top of Group A after the French side drew 2-2 at RB Leipzig, and require a single point from their remaining two group games to seal a spot in the last 16 for the ninth successive season.

Guardiola was sufficiently confident of victory that he made all five substitutes long before the end, which included giving a home European debut to 19-year-old forward Cole Palmer, who brought an excellent late save out of former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet.

By the final whistle the City supporters' minds were already turning to their Saturday lunchtime trip to Manchester United, where they have lost only twice in eight visits during Guardiola's time in charge.

Grealish catches the eye

A lot has been made of the form of Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish recently.

Grealish survived the weekend loss to Palace but De Bruyne did not. In the build-up to the game Guardiola defended the Belgian, saying it was impossible for a player to be at top form throughout a long career.

Nevertheless, after the rare experience of successive defeats, De Bruyne's absence against his fellow countrymen - the visiting fans sang his name at one point - underlined how far off the pace he is.

Grealish is still getting used to his new surroundings. But the through ball he found Cancelo with as the Portuguese lifted a first-time effort over Mignolet and against the post, was worthy of his record £100m price tag.

Before Club Bruges could clear, Mignolet needed to save from Foden. As the visitors struggled to plug the gaps appearing in their defence, Cancelo crossed low and Foden tapped into an unguarded net.

There was a similarity in the way City got their second. Needing all their concentration to repel repeated attacking thrusts from Grealish, Foden and Silva, that required saves from Mignolet to deny Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte, the Bruges defenders switched off as an aimless ball was delivered across the six-yard area.

It meant no-one was picking up Mahrez as Cancelo floated his cross to the far post and the Algerian headed home from five yards completely unmarked.

Sterling replaced Mahrez as Guardiola began replacing half his team. The England man's City future remains in doubt but his goal will not harm his confidence, even though Gundogan's cross only required the simplest of finishes.

With Jesus scoring as well, City took their tally to nine in two games against their visitors.

At times, their passing was mesmerising, which will be a worry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given the difficulties Manchester United had in defending, not only in their record loss to Liverpool but also two Champions League meetings with Atalanta.

Club Bruges run out of ideas

Although they didn't display it in conceding five goals on home soil a fortnight ago, the Belgian champions' first two group results show they are a decent team and in the first half especially, City had some tricky moments.

Noa Lang, Clinton Mata and Charles de Ketelaere all threatened in forward positions and although their equaliser was fortunate, given Stones had no time to react as Silva sliced a clearance into his face, from where it bounced past a helpless Ederson, had it not been for the City keeper Hans Vanaken would have scored anyway.

Ultimately though, their defence could not cope once City started to move the ball quicker, as Guardiola was demanding from the touchline, although despite another setback they are still well placed to gain the consolation of a place in the Europa League play-offs.

Player of the match

HendryJack Hendry

with an average of 7.89

Manchester City

  1. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.08

  2. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.89

  3. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.86

  4. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    6.83

  5. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    6.79

  6. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.73

  7. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.65

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.54

  9. Squad number11Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    6.47

  10. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.20

  11. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.19

  12. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.11

  13. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.08

  14. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    5.90

  15. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    5.88

  16. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.73

Club Bruges

  1. Squad number5Player nameHendry
    Average rating

    7.89

  2. Squad number22Player nameMignolet
    Average rating

    6.04

  3. Squad number10Player nameLang
    Average rating

    5.99

  4. Squad number20Player nameVanaken
    Average rating

    5.96

  5. Squad number90Player nameDe Ketelaere
    Average rating

    5.94

  6. Squad number25Player nameVormer
    Average rating

    5.88

  7. Squad number2Player nameSobol
    Average rating

    5.85

  8. Squad number44Player nameMechele
    Average rating

    5.85

  9. Squad number26Player nameRits
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number77Player nameClinton Mata
    Average rating

    5.80

  11. Squad number4Player nameN'Soki
    Average rating

    5.76

  12. Squad number18Player nameRicca
    Average rating

    4.90

  13. Squad number72Player nameMbamba-Muanda
    Average rating

    4.88

  14. Squad number29Player nameDost
    Average rating

    4.87

  15. Squad number19Player nameSowah
    Average rating

    4.83

  16. Squad number28Player namevan der Brempt
    Average rating

    4.75

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2WalkerSubstituted forZinchenkoat 80'minutes
  • 5Stones
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 75'minutes
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forSterlingat 69'minutes
  • 47FodenSubstituted forPalmerat 80'minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer

Club Bruges

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro LourencoSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 78'minutes
  • 5Hendry
  • 44Mechele
  • 4N'Soki
  • 2SobolSubstituted forRiccaat 73'minutes
  • 25Vormer
  • 26RitsSubstituted forMbamba-Muandaat 78'minutes
  • 20Vanaken
  • 10LangSubstituted forDostat 78'minutes
  • 90De KetelaereSubstituted forSowahat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Wesley
  • 11Maouassa
  • 18Ricca
  • 19Sowah
  • 21Izquierdo
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 29Dost
  • 72Mbamba-Muanda
  • 91Lammens
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
50,228

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 4, Club Brugge 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Club Brugge 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 4, Club Brugge 1. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by John Stones.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Kamal Sowah replaces Charles De Ketelaere.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  9. Post update

    Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Phil Foden.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Kyle Walker.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Ignace van der Brempt replaces Clinton Mata because of an injury.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Bas Dost replaces Noa Lang.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Noah Mbamba-Muanda replaces Mats Rits.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne replaces Bernardo Silva.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Federico Ricca replaces Eduard Sobol.

Comments

Join the conversation

134 comments

  • Comment posted by DillyD, today at 22:12

    Big disappointed at Sterlings body language after he scored - if Pep sees that type of reaction during training sessions it’s no wonder he’s not first choice at the moment. Really hope he recognises that he’s at the best club for his career.

    • Reply posted by Greenheys23, today at 22:16

      Greenheys23 replied:
      Sterling will be gone soon,he doesn't like competition.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 22:08

    Solid enough performance with plenty of positives. I wouldn’t read too much into the poor first half. The own goal was a freak occurrence and came at a most unfortunate time, killing off the positivity from the opening goal. That kind of thing is very unfortunate. We stepped it back up again well after half time. Onwards.

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 22:07

    Please can you try to keep the score down against Man Utd, like 3-0 will be enough. Would like to Keep Ole at the wheel a while longer.

    Beep beep, honk honk.

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 22:02

    Far from their best tonight, but still a 4-1 win. Let’s hope for a hatful of goals against United on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 22:21

      Matthew1974 replied:
      1-0 would do! 😀

  • Comment posted by Markt66 , today at 22:01

    Man City , The only football team to come from Manchester, come on City

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:54

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Boring

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 21:58

    Well played both Man City n pool tonight….

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 22:05

    Now to empty old Trafford by half time like Liverpool did. Go go ole

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 22:04

    Well done lads. And well done Leipzig handy result that 2-2 draw. Keep things very interesting.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 22:12

    The player ratings give higher scores to Bruges. What is their point?

    • Reply posted by Greenheys23, today at 22:15

      Greenheys23 replied:
      Happens every time when Manchester City play,I can't think why.Some bias on the part of the media perhaps?

  • Comment posted by Greenheys23, today at 22:12

    Just the result Manchester City needed.The match against PSG will be a cracker.

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 21:59

    Hope City destroy Man U next weekend 😁🤞😁🤞😁🤞

    • Reply posted by Rutland3, today at 22:48

      Rutland3 replied:
      It'll be a draw

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 22:07

    Someone to put the ball away please...
    Not harry as his ankles are shot 😳
    Mabappe and and or haaland...

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 22:23

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Or that Polish guy

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 21:56

    Sterling and Jesus need to do that a lot more often to justify £100k+ a week.

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 22:22

      Matthew1974 replied:
      I thought they played quite well

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 22:03

    City looking good.

    Bayern, City or Liverpool look like a good bet to win it.

    • Reply posted by Rutland3, today at 22:49

      Rutland3 replied:
      I'd say Bayern, PSG or Liverpool

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 22:01

    Did you notice Jack has completely stopped taking players on. Has he received new instructions from above ??

    • Reply posted by Jimski, today at 22:12

      Jimski replied:
      Like a lot of city players in their first season he is confused.com. He will come good when he gets with the plan

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 21:58

    Go on City!

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 21:58

    Great warm up game for the thrashing which will be dished out this coming Saturday afternoon 👍

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, today at 22:09

      Gandalf replied:
      Really?! I certainly won’t be making taunts like this. United have a lot of issues but they’re still an opponent to be respected.

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 22:08

    Comfortable eventually but that first half. Two wide men useless and lazy. Why does Foden have to run full pelt to cover Cancelo cos Jack cudnt be bothered and Gundogen had a mare. Second half playing higher up.pitch we improved. Only Foden Stones Walker Cancelo and Silva can be happy with their 90 mins. Still onward and upward

    • Reply posted by all I want is a level playing field, today at 22:20

      all I want is a level playing field replied:
      Gundogan had a mare?? You need help mate,,

  • Comment posted by DR, today at 21:57

    Job done,we could play Palmer as a striker

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 21:57

    Only 8 attempts on target . Shooting practice required