Nineteen-year-old Cole Palmer scored his first Champions League goal for Manchester City in the 5-1 win over Club Bruges in October

Manchester City have a chance to take "an incredible step" towards the last 16 of the Champions League when they play Club Bruges at home on Wednesday, says City boss Pep Guardiola.

City, runners-up in the competition last season, are second in Group A, one point behind leaders Paris St-Germain and two ahead of the Belgian side.

Guardiola's team thrashed Club Bruges 5-1 last month away from home.

"We have to take it seriously to make a good performance," said the Spaniard.

"This game gives us an incredible step forward to qualify for the Champions League last 16."

The top two in each group move into the knockout stage of the tournament and a win for City would leave them five points clear of third-placed Club Bruges with two matches remaining.

City play at rivals Manchester United on Saturday (12:30 GMT), but Guardiola insisted he would not be overlooking the Champions League tie.

"This is more important than United," he added. "In the Premier League there are many games, here just six [in the group] and three left. They are decisive in the third and fourth - the most important games."

City are third in the Premier League but lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, with that defeat coming three days after they had been beaten on penalties by West Ham in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

However, Guardiola, who has no injury problems, is not concerned at the side's form.

He said: "We're playing at an incredible level in the last month and a month and a half - one of the best moments since we've been here, the way we're playing.

"Football is a game where you win and lose, I'm only concerned about the way we play to win games in a row.

"The defeat was tough, but it's football, it happens."

Club Bruges began their Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw with Paris St-Germain before a 2-1 away win against RB Leipzig and the loss to City was only one of two they have suffered in 17 matches in all competitions.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

City have won six of their seven games against Belgian opponents in European competition (lost one), including a 5-1 victory in their only previous meeting with Club Bruges.

Manchester City

City have won 80% of their home Champions League since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club (20/25 - drew two, lost three). Among those with 20+ home games managed, this is the highest win percentage by a coach with a single club in the competition.

Phil Foden, who set up Manchester City's opener last time out, has six assists in the Champions League. The only player with more assists before turning 22 for England clubs is Cesc Fabregas (10 for Arsenal between 2006 and 2009).

Jack Grealish has created more chances following carries (moving five or more metres with the ball) than any other player in the Champions League this season. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (10) is the only player who has been directly involved in more shots than Grealish (nine - three shots, six chances created) following a ball carry.

No team has completed a sequence of 10+ passes on fewer occasions than Club Bruges (six) in the Champions League this season. Meanwhile, since the start of last season, Manchester City have made more than any other team (361).

Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 24 goals in 27 home games for City in the Champions League, scoring 15 goals with nine assists. Only Sergio Aguero (27) has more combined goals and assists for the club in home games in the competition.

Club Bruges

Club Bruges are looking for their first victory against English opponents in European competition since February 1995 (1-0 v Chelsea in the Cup Winners' Cup), having failed to win any of their last 13 attempts (drew three, lost 10).

Club Bruges have never won away from home against an English side in European competition, while this will be their 14th attempt at doing so. They have lost 11 of their previous 13 such games, drawing twice.

Since losing five consecutive away games in the Champions League between November 2005 and October 2018, they have only lost two of their nine such games since (won three, drew four). The Belgian side will be looking to record consecutive away wins for the very first time in the European Cup/Champions League.