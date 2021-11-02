Last updated on .From the section Irish

Andrew Clarke scores one of Linfield's 11 goals against PSNI

Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts suffered shock defeats to lower league teams while Linfield scored 11 on a dramatic night of knockout competition.

Premier Intermediate side Limavady United saw off Dungannon 3-2 in the third round of the League Cup.

Linfield completely outclassed PSNI in the same competition at Windsor Park.

Crusaders came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Ballyclare Comrades in the County Antrim Shield quarter-finals but the hosts won the penalty shootout 6-5.

More to follow.