Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough signed an 18-month contract when he was appointed NI manager in June 2020

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has signed a new two-year contract to remain in charge for the upcoming Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The Irish FA board unanimously opted to extend his deal in October and Baraclough indicated in early November that all details had been agreed.

Final confirmation of the deal proved to be a fairly protracted affair.

Baraclough's current contract expired at the end of the World Cup qualifiers.

The IFA said the contract will be extended again if Northern Ireland qualify for the 2024 European Championship finals in Germany.

He succeeded Michael O'Neill in the role on an 18-month deal in June 2020.

Early in the 50-year-old's tenure, Northern Ireland reached the Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final round but lost to Slovakia, while their hopes of reaching next year's World Cup in Qatar were ended with three games remaining following a defeat by Switzerland.

Northern Ireland's qualifying campaign ended on a positive note, however, with a 1-0 win over Lithuania and a pulsating goalless draw with Italy ensuring a third-place finish in Group C and injecting a greater degree of optimism around the team's future prospects.

Baraclough hopes good times are 'on the horizon'

Baraclough managed Northern Ireland's Under 21s before taking over the senior side

"I am really happy to have signed this contract," Baraclough said.

"We have a great mix of youth and experience and, coupled with my backroom team, I feel we can continue to grow and develop as a group.

"I want to thank the Irish FA for backing me and the Northern Ireland fans for doing likewise. Those games behind closed doors during the height of the Covid pandemic, both home and away, were harder without them.

"Having them back in numbers puts a spring in everyone's step and I want to acknowledge their support and I hope that more good times are on the horizon."

September window key to extension

It is understood that Baraclough's new contract with the Irish FA is again being incentivised with a bonus in place should he guide Northern Ireland to a major tournament.

Northern Ireland's performances during the September international window, when his team secured two away wins and a draw at home to Switzerland, were regarded as key to Baraclough staying in the role.

The ex-Motherwell manager had long made clear his desire to stay beyond the initial deal, repeatedly stating his intention to expand the existing player pool and bringing through a new generation of young players with an eye on Euro 2024.

He stepped into the role having previously managed the under-21s when O'Neill was at the helm of the senior side.

While continuity was the theme of Baraclough's first contract following the departure of O'Neill, transition is set to be the primary focus now. The introduction of new young players to the senior set-up has already begun with the elevation of teenagers Joel Bradley and Dale Taylor to win their first senior caps.

Conor Bradley made his competitive debut for Northern Ireland in the goal-less draw with Switzerland in September

Emergence of young talent

The Irish FA is understood to have considered that with the emergence of talent such as Bradley and Taylor, plus the opportunity to fast-track some exciting new underage players, Baraclough is the best man to lead the team forward, particularly given his experience with the under-21s.

Northern Ireland are set to play friendlies against as yet unknown opponents in March, with their next competitive fixtures being four Nations League matches in June.

The draw for the Nations League, in which NI will compete in Pot 3, will take place on 16 December, with the competition providing a possible route to the Euros play-offs.