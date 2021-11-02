Last updated on .From the section National League

The Football Association has clarified promotion and relegation for this season in the National League and National Leagues North and South.

Three teams will be relegated from the National League this season and four teams promoted into it to bring it back up to 24 teams.

Just one team will be relegated from both National Leagues North and South.

From the 2022-23 season, both of those divisions will increase to 24 rather than 22 teams.

The National League has run with just 23 teams in for the past two seasons after Macclesfield Town were expelled in 2020.

Last season was declared null and void in the sixth tier and below because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning no teams were relegated from the National League in 2020-21.

Dover Athletic had their results expunged in March of last season's National League after they decided they were financially unable to continue playing behind closed doors.

As a result they were deducted 12 points for this season and sit bottom of the table, on minus nine points, after 12 matches played.