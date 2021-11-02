Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Emery (left) led his side to victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final last season

Villarreal head coach Unai Emery and former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe are in contention to become Newcastle's new manager.

Emery, 49, won the Europa League with Villarreal last season and has a contract until 2023.

He had a spell in charge of Arsenal before being sacked in November 2019.

Howe, 43, has not managed a club since he left Bournemouth by mutual consent in August 2020 following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle's new owners are keen to make an appointment with the club winless this season, second bottom of the Premier League table and six points from safety.

They have also spoken to former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca as they seek to appoint a permanent replacement for Steve Bruce who left the club by mutual consent on 20 October.

Interim boss Graeme Jones has taken charge of the team for the last two matches, a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and subsequent 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea.