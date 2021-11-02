Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Unai Emery won the Europa League with Villarreal in May, beating Manchester United on penalties

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is the leading candidate to take over as Newcastle manager.

The new owners hope they can appoint the 49-year-old, currently in charge of Spanish side Villarreal, before Saturday's game against Brighton.

But there is still work to be done on a deal with the Spaniard, whose contract with the La Liga club runs until 2023.

Newcastle have also held talks with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and ex-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

Emery will lead Villarreal against Young Boys in their Champions League Group F fixture on Tuesday evening, and in Monday's pre-match news conference he said he did not know anything about links with Newcastle.

He won the Europa League last season, beating Manchester United on penalties in the final in May.

Emery had an 18-month spell in charge of Arsenal before being sacked in November 2019.

In three years at Sevilla from 2013-16 he won three back-to-back Europa League titles and then joined Paris St-Germain, where he won Ligue 1 and two French Cups.

A Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover of Newcastle took place on 7 October and the new owners are keen to make an appointment with the club winless this season, second bottom of the Premier League table and six points from safety.

Former manager Steve Bruce left the club by mutual consent on 20 October, with interim boss Graeme Jones taking charge of the team for the last two matches, a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and subsequent 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea.