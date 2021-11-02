Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Stoke City forward Jacob Brown has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the final World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark is also in the 25-man group after impressive recent displays.

He replaces Motherwell's Liam Kelly who is the only player to drop out of the squad from last month.

A win in Moldova on 12 November will secure Scotland's place in the play-offs for the World Cup next year.

Should they fail to win, the national side might need to take something against group winners Denmark at Hampden in their final game.

Steve Clarke's side will be without in-form striker Lyndon Dykes - who scored the winner against Moldova in September - and fellow attacker Ryan Christie for the game in Chisinau due to suspension.

Kieran Tierney is included in the squad despite missing Arsenal's last three matches due to injury.

Who is Jacob Brown?

The inclusion of Brown, 23, will come as a surprise to Scotland fans having not been in most people's minds given his Yorkshire roots.

However, he qualifies through his mum and has impressed at Stoke this season having joined last year from Barnsley, where he came through the academy.

He scored 12 times in 82 appearances for the club, and has four goals and four assists this campaign as Stoke aim to get back to the Premier League under Michael O'Neill.

O'Neill was impressed with the forward's displays at Barnsley, and described him as quick and powerful after Brown netted in a League Cup game against Wolves last season.