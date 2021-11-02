Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Jacob Brown has scored four times for Stoke City this season

Stoke City forward Jacob Brown has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the final World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark is also in the 25-man group after impressive recent displays.

He replaces Motherwell's Liam Kelly who is the only player to drop out of the squad from last month.

A win in Moldova on 12 November will secure Scotland's place in the play-offs for the World Cup next year.

Should they fail to win, the national side might need to take something against group winners Denmark at Hampden in their final game.

Steve Clarke's side will be without in-form striker Lyndon Dykes - who scored the winner against Moldova in September - and fellow attacker Ryan Christie for the game in Chisinau due to suspension.

Kieran Tierney is included in the squad despite missing Arsenal's last three matches due to injury.

"It's a group of players who have done very well for their country recently," Clarke said.

"Jacob's had a good spell at Stoke and caught my eye. He'll bring us something a little bit different and freshen up the striking area because we're losing Lyndon and Ryan Christie for the first game.

"There's one change in the goalkeeping department, bringing in Zander for Liam. It's a normal change, two goalkeepers who are looking to push Craig [Gordon] and Jon McLaughlin above them. It's nice to have a look at both.

'Quick and direct' - who is Jacob Brown?

The inclusion of Brown, 23, will come as a surprise to Scotland fans.

However, the Yorkshireman qualifies through his mother and has impressed at Stoke this season having joined last year from Barnsley, where he came through the academy.

He scored 12 times in 82 appearances for the club, and has four goals and four assists this campaign as Stoke aim to get back to the Premier League under Michael O'Neill.

"He's quick and direct," Scotland boss Clarke added. "He's a hard working striker who puts defenders under pressure. I don't want to put too much pressure on a young man making his way in the game.

"If he continues to progress the way he's progressing, hopefully he can do well for his country."