Last updated on .From the section Reading

Veljko Paunovic was appointed Reading manager in August 2020

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has tested positive for Covid-19 and begun a period of isolation.

Paunovic is experiencing "mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated", the Championship club said in a statement.

Assistant manager Marko Mitrovic will take charge of the team for their trip to Millwall on Tuesday evening.

Former Atletico Madrid and Serbia forward Paunovic, 44, will also be absent for their Championship fixture at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Reading said a full round of Covid-19 testing of the first-team squad at their training ground on Monday returned negative results.