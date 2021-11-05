Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
After a sticky start to the season, Amy Irons has got back on track with two wins and a draw from the past three rounds of Sportscene Predictions.
This week, The Nine presenter takes on Sunday Sportscene host and former striker Steven Thompson in forecasting the outcome of the weekend's five Scottish Premiership matches.
A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.
|Amy Irons
|Steven Thompson
|Aberdeen v Motherwell
|2-1
|2-0
|Hearts v Dundee United
|1-0
|2-1
|St Johnstone v St Mirren
|1-1
|1-1
|Dundee v Celtic (Sun)
|0-2
|1-3
|Rangers v Ross County (Sun)
|3-1
|3-0
Aberdeen v Motherwell (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Steven's prediction: 2-0
Hearts v Dundee United
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Steven's prediction: 2-1
St Johnstone v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Steven's prediction: 1-1
Dundee v Celtic (Sunday, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Steven's prediction: 1-3
Rangers v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Steven's prediction: 3-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|540
|Pundits
|730
|Amy v Pundits
|P12
|W4
|D1
|L7