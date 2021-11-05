Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

After a sticky start to the season, Amy Irons has got back on track with two wins and a draw from the past three rounds of Sportscene Predictions.

This week, The Nine presenter takes on Sunday Sportscene host and former striker Steven Thompson in forecasting the outcome of the weekend's five Scottish Premiership matches.

A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Amy Irons Steven Thompson Aberdeen v Motherwell 2-1 2-0 Hearts v Dundee United 1-0 2-1 St Johnstone v St Mirren 1-1 1-1 Dundee v Celtic (Sun) 0-2 1-3 Rangers v Ross County (Sun) 3-1 3-0

Aberdeen v Motherwell (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Steven's prediction: 2-0

Hearts v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Steven's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Steven's prediction: 1-1

Dundee v Celtic (Sunday, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Steven's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Steven's prediction: 3-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Richard Gordon 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 540 Pundits 730