It's a reduced Scottish Premiership fixture card this weekend, owing to the Scottish League Cup final.

But the table could look significantly different come Saturday night, with the bottom half in particular getting ever more tight.

Here's a preview of the four games...

Covid woes amid Omicron surge

Dundee United and St Mirren have been managing Covid outbreaks but neither are expecting their next games to be postponed. While St Mirren are not in action until Wednesday, the United visit Rangers on Saturday.

The Tannadice side have lost their last three and could do without having a depleted squad for the trip to the league leaders.

For Giovanni van Bronckhorst, still unbeaten as Ibrox boss, his Rangers team are aiming to extend their four-point lead over Celtic, who will play their game in hand at St Mirren in midweek.

But United have already enjoyed victory over Rangers this season, and remain the only team to beat the defending champions in the league so far this term.

Battle for third heats up

Rangers and Celtic have pulled away at the top and the only other top-six side to win last weekend was Aberdeen.

That took them to within six points of third-placed Hearts and one off United and Motherwell. However, Aberdeen do not play again until they visit Hibernian on Wednesday.

Hearts have lost three of their past five league games and need to rediscover their early season consistency if they are to hold off the chasing pack. They visit struggling Dundee on Saturday.

Scramble for points at the bottom

Although there are just four top-flight games this weekend, the bottom three are all in action and can put pressure on idle St Mirren, who occupy ninth.

Dundee, two points below the Paisley side, host Hearts after successive defeats by Rangers, Ross County and Hibs. And the Dens Park side will be without striker Jason Cummings following a disciplinary breach.

County, two points below Dundee, visit in-form Livingston, who are going for a third straight win.

And St Johnstone, bottom on goal difference, are away to Motherwell before hosting Ross County on Wednesday.