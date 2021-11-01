Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibernian have lost four games on the bounce

Hibernian will be without 10 players for Wednesday's rescheduled match against Ross County after six positive Covid tests and four injuries.

The Scottish Premiership game was supposed to be played on Saturday but was postponed after two Hibs players tested positive for coronavirus.

Now a further four positive tests have been returned.

Hibs said on Sunday their preference was for the County match not to be played on Wednesday.

Christian Doidge, Melker Hallberg, Kyle Magennis and Daniel McKay have missed recent games with injury.

Jack Ross' side have lost their past four matches.