Antonio Conte: Tottenham appoint former Chelsea boss as new manager

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments668

Antonio Conte holds up a Tottenham shirt
Conte has previously led Chelsea to the Premier League title

Tottenham have appointed former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager until summer 2023.

The Premier League club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday after just 17 games, with Spurs eighth in the table.

Tottenham says there is "an option to extend" 52-year-old Conte's deal with them.

"I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again," said Conte.

The Italian returns to London after winning the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea (2016-17) and the FA Cup in his second before being sacked in 2018.

He then led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years before leaving the club in May.

Conte had been in charge for two years and Inter said it was a mutual decision to end his contract with one year remaining.

The former Juventus and Italy coach was then in talks with Tottenham in the summer about becoming Jose Mourinho's successor.

But negotiations were halted before Spurs appointed ex-Wolves boss Nuno at the end of June, with the Portuguese boss, 47, lasting just four months.

"I can't wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach," said Conte.

"Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn't yet the right time to return to coaching.

"But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark.

"Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction."

Conte's first game will be at home against Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday before Spurs play at Everton in the league on Sunday.

"His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England," said Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

"I know first hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players."

Antonio Conte coaching career
ClubDatesGamesWin %Trophies
Inter MilanMay 19 - May 2110262.75Serie A
ChelseaJul 16 - Jul 1810666.04Premier League, FA Cup
ItalyAug 14 - Jun 162458.33
JuventusMay 11 - Jul 1412967.44Serie A (3), Coppa Italia (2)
SienaMay 10 - May 114450
AtalantaSep 09 - Jan 101421.43
BariDec 07 - Jun 096747.76Serie B
ArezzoMar 07 - Jun 071553.33
ArezzoJul 06 - Oct 061225

Analysis

BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone

Antonio Conte will become one of the Premier League's highest-paid managers and adds to the list of high-profile coaches now working in the English top flight.

His duels with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in particular will be fascinating.

The speed with which this deal was done underlines the commitment managing director of football Fabio Paratici has to this working out and, while the option of an extension to Conte's 18-month contract was expected, it does suggest an element of long-term planning.

Tottenham accept Conte's demanding style but Paratici in particular feels his fellow Italian is exactly what the club needs to drive them forward.

The pair worked together at Juventus and Paratici is understood to have driven the process to bring Conte to Tottenham after talks in the summer failed to reach a positive conclusion.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

673 comments

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 12:05

    Lack of ambition from Spurs, with Steve Bruce available.😀😀😀

    • Reply posted by Petrus, today at 12:11

      Petrus replied:
      Isn't he saving himself now for the Old Trafford job?

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 12:04

    Ole looking out of his window ....smiles

    • Reply posted by BSG-75, today at 12:09

      BSG-75 replied:
      Ole has seen 22 sackings in "top clubs" since he joined United, it's a funny old game Saint......

  • Comment posted by Santiago, today at 12:07

    Alli must be feeling like he’s hit rock bottom now. No way has he got the work ethic or brain cells to deal with what’s coming….

    • Reply posted by Nimrod, today at 12:14

      Nimrod replied:
      I bet he’s on Newcastles shopping list.

  • Comment posted by Actually Stanley FC, today at 12:08

    Cautiously optimistic...but how long before 'Serial Winner' Conte morphs into 'Frustrated at lack of funds' Conte?! I'm going for around January time....!

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 12:16

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      I wouldn't like to read you when you are being pessimistic.

  • Comment posted by Chuffy Mc, today at 12:04

    Is somebody already writing the article about Conte being sacked to save time later.

    • Reply posted by ralphjohn69, today at 12:10

      ralphjohn69 replied:
      McNulty's "Is Conte the next manager to lose his job?" article is being penned as we speak.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 12:17

    Good to see Tottenham being enviromentally friendly and constantly recycling their managers...

    • Reply posted by Fletch, today at 12:55

      Fletch replied:
      He only got 18 months so we can hire Tuchel when he is inevitably sacked by Big Rom

  • Comment posted by The Unheard, today at 12:09

    For me I'm seeing this as Conte's biggest test and measure of him as a manager. My opinion is pretty high already as he's won wherever he has been. But many are revering him like a messiah and I'm not quite there on that yet. If he gets top 4 and a trophy and generally a tune out of the sorry spurs lot, then I might well do!

    • Reply posted by Duncman, today at 12:27

      Duncman replied:
      If he gets a trophy for Spurs he's the Messiah

  • Comment posted by trussers, today at 12:11

    Just remember he left Chelsea because Abramovich would not give him an open cheque book. I cannot see a working relationship between him and Levy being a match made in heaven, given Levy has not exactly been outgoing with his transfer budgets in the past. Good luck Spurs....you are going to need it!

    • Reply posted by Factchecker, today at 12:16

      Factchecker replied:
      For what ever reason it was not working out with Nuno at Spurs. He couldnt seem to motivate the players, Kane has been useless.
      The board saw they needed change and made the decision.
      Utd have missed out on a top manager and are stuck with Santas little helper.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 12:03

    18 month contract says it all. This will end worse than how it did for Chelsea for him. You just can’t work with Levy.

    • Reply posted by Glevin, today at 12:08

      Glevin replied:
      Tuchel got an 18 month contract, the length is meaningless and a club can be turned around in a lot less time.

  • Comment posted by 815406, today at 12:10

    Pochetino made it clear he needed transfer funds to improve and deepen the squad. 6 months later he was gone.
    Conte is a successful coach but will again insist on big transfer funds.
    Either Levy, or Conte aren’t thinking clearly here. Or maybe, just maybe Levy is telling lies about transfer funds?

    • Reply posted by Factchecker, today at 12:17

      Factchecker replied:
      He will sell Kane and a couple of others and use the funds to bring in his own men.

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 12:06

    He's a tactically astute guy with his own way of playing football.
    I genuinely wish him the best of luck.
    With Levy there, he is going to need it!

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 13:03

      Dad replied:
      Conte looking for 237 million...
      Signs contract....for 23.7million transfer fund.

  • Comment posted by General Boy, today at 12:07

    Good luck Antonio.

    I hope you've brought your magic wand (you're gonna need it).

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:17

      Brass Eye replied:
      And Broom for a quick Potteresque escape.

  • Comment posted by tudormink, today at 12:11

    Not sure what Conte will be able to do with this squad. Very interested to see what happens to Spurs between now and Christmas!

    • Reply posted by HeeeyDuggee, today at 12:34

      HeeeyDuggee replied:
      That’s what is hard to understand. He will definitely want to spend money in January, but offloading the dead weight to raise funds will be difficult. Can’t see this working out.

  • Comment posted by michael5698, today at 12:05

    Nice of him to do a deal whilst the previous manager was in charge. Great start.

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 12:23

      Laughing Gnome replied:
      But they sacked Mourinho without a clear succession plan - and look how that worked out!

  • Comment posted by Victor Meldrew - the Crimson Avenger, today at 12:09

    Hope they have Big Sam on standby.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Big Sam has been on standby for months now. He is probably waiting for the Norwich job

  • Comment posted by Wabaloolah, today at 12:12

    Brilliant, what a waste of four months!!! :)

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 12:16

    I really liked him in Shirley Valentine!!

    • Reply posted by mutley, today at 12:31

      mutley replied:
      Big Sam wasn't in Shirley Valentine!!

  • Comment posted by long haul, today at 12:10

    Don Conte

  • Comment posted by PaulC, today at 12:15

    Appointing Conte has probably just saved Spuds from further meltdown. Now we'll see if any of the players have real steel to meet Conte's expectations. Doubt it. There's some off-field entertainment to come...

  • Comment posted by am, today at 12:13

    Conte is a winner wherever he has gone, it will be interesting how he deals with perennial losers like Spurs.

    • Reply posted by JasonR, today at 12:14

      JasonR replied:
      Twenty supercoaches into four Champions League spots does not go.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport