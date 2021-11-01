SWPL Cup semi-finals: Holders Hibs face Celtic, Glasgow City take on Spartans
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Holders Hibernian will face Celtic while Glasgow City take on Spartans following the draw for the semi-finals of the SWPL Cup.
The ties will be played back-to-back at Stirling Albion's Forthbank Stadium on 14 November.
Hibs, who won the trophy four years running before it was cancelled last season due to the pandemic, defeated Aberdeen 2-0 on Sunday.
Celtic also won away from home, edging out city rivals Rangers 1-0.
Meanwhile, league champions City, who had won it four years running before Hibs' recent domination, thumped Partick Thistle 5-0 while Spartans eased to a 3-0 win over second-tier Dundee United.
- 'There are demons at the edge of my vision': You won't want to listen to this alone...
- When was the first haunting? Explore our history with ghosts