Rachael Boyle scored both of Hibs' goals in their quarter-final victory

Holders Hibernian will face Celtic while Glasgow City take on Spartans following the draw for the semi-finals of the SWPL Cup.

The ties will be played back-to-back at Stirling Albion's Forthbank Stadium on 14 November.

Hibs, who won the trophy four years running before it was cancelled last season due to the pandemic, defeated Aberdeen 2-0 on Sunday.

Celtic also won away from home, edging out city rivals Rangers 1-0.

Meanwhile, league champions City, who had won it four years running before Hibs' recent domination, thumped Partick Thistle 5-0 while Spartans eased to a 3-0 win over second-tier Dundee United.