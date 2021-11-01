Easter Road Stadium's East Stand will have solar panels

Making green gains off the field can be "more important" than signing top players, Hibernian's financial director has told Scottish football clubs.

As the COP26 climate summit launched in Glasgow, Chris Gaunt revealed he wants to ensure the Edinburgh club is the greenest in the country.

Solar panels, electric charge points and a vegan kiosk are being developed.

"If we can inspire other clubs to do the same, that would be ideal for us," Gaunt says.

"From a fan basis, they would much rather see us sign a huge player than see a press release saying we have invested solar panels on the roof. Equally, I would say it is is probably as important, if not more important, to invest in sustainability than to invest in a two or three-year player."

Gaunt admits "there is a balance there" and it might be difficult for some clubs to buy into the sustainability model considering they have just endured a year-and-a-half of the Covid-19 pandemic during, which limited income.

"There is a cost to this," he says. "In order to be more sustainable, you're going to have to invest in more greener options. For instance, LED lighting that you can do on the floodlights is a huge investment and the payback is going to be 20-25 years."

Indeed, Gaunt admits even his own Scottish Premiership club does not at present have the budget to appoint a specialist sustainability officer.

The Louisiana native is particularly "passionate" about the subject having "lived through Hurricane Katrina", other major storms and seen the reclaiming of that coastal area of the United States.

"We are about to celebrate our 150th anniversary and Hibs are on the coast of Leith and want to own that 'greenest club' and make sure that they are around for another 150 years," Gaunt says.

Gaunt explained Hibs, who were named the greenest club in Scotland in 2019, have this year signed a deal to put solar panels on the East Stand at Easter Road Stadium and at their training ground.

They already have electric car charging points at both sites and, with no other charging point close to Easter Road, have "a deal coming up" that will allow that to be used not only by Hibs employees but also the local community. Meanwhile, the new vegan kiosk will be opening shortly inside the stadium.