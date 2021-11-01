Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Bright Enobakhare made just one appearance in a Coventry City shirt in the EFL Cup in August

Coventry City have cancelled the contract of striker Bright Enobakhare.

The Nigeria Under-23 international only signed in July on a two-year contract following the expiry of his deal with Indian top flight side SC East Bengal.

But former Wolves and AEK Athens man Enobakhare, 23, made only one appearance for City, the first hour of the 2-1 EFL Cup home defeat by Northampton Town in August.

He has not featured since in any match day squad for the in-form Sky Blues.

Enobakhare began his career with Wolves, making 40 league appearances, including loan spells with Kilmarnock, Coventry and Wigan Athletic, before joining AEK Athens in August 2020.

Mark Robins' Sky Blues still sit fourth in the Championship after Saturday's 1-0 win at Hull.