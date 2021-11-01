Last updated on .From the section Football

Aaron Ramsdale proved any doubters wrong

On Halloween weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put some demons to rest, Brighton came back to haunt Liverpool again and the whole of the North East football community had a nightmare.

Aaron Ramsdale also proved his worth to a lot of sceptics and we're getting an all-London final in the Women's FA Cup.

Here are just a few of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. The Aaron Ramsdale effect

Not everyone was convinced when Arsenal spent an initial £24m in the summer to acquire the services of Aaron Ramsdale. A superb performance on Saturday in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Leicester may have changed a few minds.

In particular, people were in raptures over a stunning save he made from a James Maddison free-kick.

Among his admirers was legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, whose son, it may be worth mentioning, was playing in goal for the other team at the time of tweeting.

2. Putting your neck on the line

Personally, we think this tribute to Match of the Day presenters Ian Wright and Gary Lineker is quite nice.

3. El Sackico

There had been a lot of speculation last week about the future of Solskjaer's job at Manchester United after his team were humiliated 5-0 at home to Liverpool. One name that kept cropping up as a potential successor was Antonio Conte.

On Saturday, against Tottenham Hotspur, Solskjaer made a significant change to three at the back - a style utilised successfully by none other than Conte while at Chelsea. It paid dividends.

With a combined age of 70, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ederson Cavani were the leading lights for United.

You can't win anything with kids, hey?

For Tottenham, on the other hand, this loss was the last straw. It was announced today that Nuno Espirito Santo had been sacked by the club after just four months in charge.

Spurs have lost five of their past seven league matches.

4. Derby incoming

We're set for an all-London Women's FA Cup final, as both Chelsea and Arsenal progressed in their semi-final matches.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-0 on Saturday, before Arsenal went on to defeat Brighton 3-0 on Sunday.

5. Queen of the North (London)

One surprising omission from the Arsenal team-sheet on Saturday was all-time leading Women's Super League goal-scorer, Vivianne Miedema. She was given a rest after the international break.

6. Potter has Klopp in his spell

After beating Liverpool at Anfield last season, Graham Potter's Brighton side once again frustrated Liverpool at home on Saturday.

Klopp had been full of praise for the English manager before kick-off and Potter showed why, with a strong performance to come back from 2-0 down and draw the game.

Brighton were a bag of tricks

Any Liverpool fan with dreams of winning the league this year will not want to see this statistic.

7. It's grim up North

If you think you had a bad weekend, spare a thought for literally anyone in the North East of England.

Newcastle United were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea on Saturday, Middlesbrough lost 2-0 at home to Birmingham City in the Championship, Sunderland got battered 5-1 by Rotherham in League One, while Hartlepool United were beaten 5-0 by Leyton Orient in League Two.

8. Evergreen

At 40 years old, Zlatan scored his 400th league goal on Sunday and also won a penalty as AC Milan narrowly beat Roma in Serie A. Being the man that he is, he was also booked for taunting the opposition fans during the match.

One is a constant source of bombastic opinions and controversy. The other is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

9. Who Dunne this?

We are living for this move adaption of the blockbuster, Dune, featuring former Ireland footballer Richard Dunne.

What a cast

10. One for the mums and dads

And finally, what is the point of having young children at Halloween if not to vicariously live out your biggest Colombian football dreams.