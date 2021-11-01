Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward returns to Wales squad after injury

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale has scored 36 goals for Wales
World Cup 2022 qualifying: Estonia v Wales
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could win his 100th Wales cap after being named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium.

Bale, who has 99 caps, missed Wales' October qualifiers because of hamstring tear.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also included despite "muscle fatigue" ruling him out of Juve's defeat by Verona at the weekend.

"I have a plan in my head already for Gareth," Wales boss Robert Page said.

Bale has not played since Wales' 0-0 draw with Estonia on 8 September, having suffered what Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti described as an "important" injury.

The return of Bale provides a huge boost to Wales as they look to secure second spot ahead of the Czech Republic.

The all-time top scorer for the Wales men's team, Bale would follow team-mate Chris Gunter in reaching the milestone of 100 caps.

In the women's team, Wales' most-capped player Jess Fishlock, coach Loren Dykes and captain Sophie Ingle are also members of the 100-cap club.

"Gareth is in a good place. He's raring to go and doing everything possible to get himself 100% fit. He's where we want him to be," Page told BBC Sport Wales.

"He's not in full training, but he's back on the grass. He will absolutely be considered for starting games.

"How many minutes he can play we will see, but we will have to assess it as we go.

"We are confident at the moment not only will he turn up but be fit to play as well."

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, who scored Wales' winner in Estonia, misses the Belarus game because of suspension.

Moore has been a key figure for the national side in this qualifying campaign.

"We've done it in the past [coped without Moore], but Kieffer is a big loss for us - when he's not in the team, it's a big miss," Page said.

"We will have to adapt and play in a different way and make sure we get the positive result that we want."

Page is also confident Juventus midfielder Ramsey will be fit for selection.

Wales have rarely had the luxury of selecting Bale and Ramsey together, but Page is hopeful that will happen for these pivotal fixtures.

"Aaron Ramsey is learning to manage his body. He identified muscle fatigue and took himself out, which is sensible, maybe five years ago he would have played and then broken down," Page said.

"He did it for the last camp and I don't see any change for this one, he played both games last month and I thought he was magnificent."

Wales' interim boss makes three changes to the squad he named for the 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic and 1-0 win over Estonia in October.

Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks and Swansea City defender Ben Cabango retain their places after coming into the squad last month as injury replacements.

Luton's Tom Lockyer and on-loan Hull midfielder Matthew Smith drop out from last month's squad, while Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks is being treated for stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Brooks, who has won 21 Wales caps, was on international duty last month and credited the Wales medical team for helping detect the illness.

"The medical team will be in touch with David, I've not spoken to him personally," Page added.

"He knows we are all fully behind him and fully supportive of him. He knows we are here for him.

"I can't speak highly enough of our medical team for what they did and the support they gave Brooksy afterwards as it was a difficult thing to hear.

"The work they did that week was unbelievable."

Wales enter their final qualifiers third in World Cup qualifying Group E, level on points with the Czech Republic who are second with a superior goal difference, but Wales have played one game fewer.

Page's side will play both matches at home, with Belarus visiting Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, 13 November, before Belgium, who have already won the group, visit the Welsh capital on Tuesday, 16 November.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Daniel Ward, Adam Davies, Chris Gunter, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, James Lawrence, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Will Vaulks, Dylan Levitt, Sorba Thomas, Daniel James, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts, Brennan Johnson, Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris.

