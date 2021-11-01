Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ethan Laird's attacking qualities make him an important figure in Russell Martin's Swansea side

Ethan Laird's sights are set on a regular spot at Manchester United, the club where he grew up.

But the short-term goal is to thrive at Swansea City, where the wing-back with the big smile has made a sizeable impression.

"I know that Swansea is a step that's going to put me in the right direction," Laird says.

Laird joined United when aged just nine. He was 18 when he made his senior debut for the club, in a Europa League tie against Astana in 2019.

There was another Europa League appearance, against AZ Alkmaar, a couple of weeks later, yet Laird remains inexperienced at senior level.

He played 25 games for Russell Martin's MK Dons after joining the League One club on loan in January 2021.

When Martin swapped Milton Keynes for Swansea in August, one of his first moves was to secure Laird on a season-long loan.

Laird has quickly established himself as a key figure in Martin's progressive Swansea side, a defender who attacks with the pace and verve of a winger.

He is popular among Swansea's fans, having cushioned the blow that was the sale of Connor Roberts to Burnley, while his effervescence makes him a bright light in the dressing room.

"I am loving it," Laird says. "I am a happy guy. I am kind of privileged - my job is my hobby so I have got to smile, really."

Ethan Laird made his Manchester United debut as part of a youthful side who were beaten 2-1 by Astana in November 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the man who gave Laird his first-team chance at United.

Yet any hope of impressing the United boss following his stint at MK Dons was ruined by an injury picked up in the final game of last season which meant most of last summer was spent in rehabilitation.

When Laird returned to fitness shortly before the season started, another loan move was on the agenda.

"Darren Fletcher (United's technical director) spoke to me. I spoke to the coaching staff and to Ole as well," Laird explains.

"They just said listen, it's been unfortunate because you haven't had a chance to show what you can do because of the injury, but now you have the chance to do it on the main stage [at Swansea].

"I know they are watching me, which is nice."

There are plenty of stories of young players going out on loan and not hearing from their parent clubs while they are away.

That is not the case with Laird.

"We have two loan managers who watch our games every week and contact us in the week at least twice, analysing our game, telling us what we can do better, what we can do well, what we should look forward to in the next game," Laird says.

"Then the first-team staff will give you a message every now and then, saying 'well done' or 'good luck for this game, I'll be watching'.

"United understand how important the communication is. You don't want to feel like they have forgotten about you."

Ethan Laird (second left) made his debut for Manchester United Under-23s against Swansea when aged only 16

A member of United's staff, Danny Keough, has watched Swansea training this season, and saw Laird help Martin's team to a clean sheet in their draw with Hull.

Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Ashley Young and Anthony Martial were among the established stars Laird played with during his brief taste of the Europa League.

In training, meanwhile, he has shared a pitch with all United's stellar names.

"You are playing with people who have won World Cups and Champions Leagues," he says. "You try to soak up as much as possible."

Laird may be playing with a different class of player at Swansea, but that does not mean there is nothing to learn.

Having made strides during his time at MK Dons, Laird has kicked on again during a third of a season in the Championship.

"Me and Russ, all the staff, have a great relationship," Laird says.

"They made it a lot easier for me [at MK Dons] and saw my potential. I believe being here, they can unlock more of my potential."

Laird has featured in every league game since joining Swansea, a run which should continue when they go to Coventry City on Tuesday.

Coventry have been one of the Championship's most impressive teams this season, yet the Swans travel with confidence having won three of their last four games.

Martin's squad lacks depth in areas, but his team are starting to flourish playing his possession-based game.

"With this style of play, it can take a couple of months to get hold of, but he's doing brilliantly now," Laird says.

"I know the fans are loving it but it's only just the start, which is the amazing thing."

Swansea, who were beaten by Brentford in May's Championship play-off final, are only 13th in the table ahead of the Coventry trip.

But this is a club in transition, and a return of 13 points from their last seven matches - compared to seven from Martin's first eight league games - suggests they are on an upward curve.

The same might be said of Laird, who hopes a spell in Wales will serve him well when he returns to Old Trafford.

"As a young kid I always wanted to play for Manchester United," he says.

"But you have to realise there are steps to take. Every person's journey is different and there are things that you need to do to get to where you want to be."