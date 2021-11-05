Aberdeen claimed wins over Hibs and Hearts

"I believe he's going to turn this around - the coaches and players will rectify the situation."

Those were the words of Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack two weeks ago on Sportsound, 48 hours after manager Stephen Glass had watched his team endure a 10th game without a win with a 2-1 defeat at Dundee.

To some it seemed a bold claim, but since the chairman's passionate defence of his manager, Aberdeen have taken seven points from nine against three of the league's strongest sides.

So how have Glass and his players turned things around?

Did chairman's rallying call boost morale?

Glass won three and lost three of his eight games in charge toward the end of last season and started the current campaign with five wins out of six in all competitions.

Among that run was progress to the play-off round of the Europa Conference League and wins in their opening two Scottish Premiership games.

However, a League Cup loss to Raith Rovers started that 10-game run, which culminated in defeat by then winless Dundee.

Despite anger from fans, Cormack made clear he would be sticking by Glass, underlining that some statistics pointed to performances meriting more than results achieved.

"We've no intention of making a change so early," the chairman said. "We need to be patient. The board, and more importantly the whole player pool, believe in the coaching team."

Since then, Aberdeen have defeated Hibernian 1-0 at home, drew 2-2 at Rangers, and fought back to beat previously unbeaten Hearts 2-1 at home last Saturday, moving to within six points of third place.

"It feels like it [the side has momentum]," Glass told BBC Scotland on Saturday. "A lot of it stems from the chairman.

"You heard him on the radio backing the club, backing the players, standing up for everything that's here. I think the fans felt that and they've got behind it and the team have responded too."

Moving Brown back makes difference

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown joined in the summer, both as captain and first-team coach, and started the season in a familiar deep midfield role.

However, a rash of injuries led to his deployment in the centre of a back three against Hibs, as Glass initiated a change of system to stop his side leaking goals, before stepping into midfield later in the game.

Four days later at Ibrox, Brown headed Aberdeen's second goal in another man of the match display, before once more being deployed in defence, then midfield, against Hearts.

Former Aberdeen captain and defender Willie Miller has been impressed with his contribution.

"It looks like he's still got a number of years left in him," he said on Sportsound. "He's a magnificent player, a leader of men. He's got all that experience, he stepped in to play a major part in a different formation in the last three games.

"He can lead, he can communicate, he can tackle, he can pass, he can just about do anything that he wants to do. He's just at that stage of his career where he's cruising along nicely."

Playing better against the top teams?

For several weeks, Aberdeen provided welcome relief to teams in need of points. Struggling St Johnstone, St Mirren and Dundee all picked up their first league wins of the season against Glass' side.

In six games against teams currently in the bottom six, the Pittodrie outfit have picked up just four points but, against those clubs in the top half, they have lost just once in six games - a late defeat by Celtic.

Aberdeen have claimed four points from six against Hearts, beat Hibs and Dundee United at home, and came close to victory at Ibrox. That's 11 points from a possible 15 against four of the league's best sides.

"A lot of people questioned Glass," said former Scotland forward James McFadden. "The run of fixtures they've had, to come out of it the way they have it's a brilliant week for them. You can see the confidence in their play."

Fringe players making an impact

One of Aberdeen's problems has been a struggle to find a settled starting XI, with 24 players having appeared this term.

Ross McCrorie has now had four different central defensive partners in David Bates, Andrew Considine, Declan Gallagher and Brown, but the latter's switch has helped settle the defence.

After just one clean sheet in 16 games, Aberdeen have conceded only once from open play in their last three - Alfredo Morelos' set-piece header at Ibrox.

While top scorer Christian Ramirez has been the preferred striker, he has been deployed alongside seven different players in a front three - Jonny Hayes, Niall McGinn, Austin Samuels, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Connor McLennan, Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins have all started games.

Hedges and Watkins overcoming injury problems has been key, and Aberdeen seem to get better as the attacking duo get more games under their belts, while Dylan McGeouch has brought composure in midfield.

Hedges and McGeouch have provided the assists for four of Aberdeen's last five goals.

"Last season when Watkins was on loan, the best front three had him and Hedges in it," former Aberdeen defender Richard Foster said on Sportscene.

"His pace, his movement, the technique for his goal [against Hearts]. "That's the quality he can bring to the team and they've obviously been missing him."