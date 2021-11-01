Luke Jephcott scored for the first time in over a month when he got the equaliser against Ipswich Town

Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott says the side's mental strength is one of the main reasons for their table-topping form in League One.

The Wales Under-21 international scored the equaliser as the Pilgrims came from a goal down to beat Ipswich Town 2-1.

Argyle - who have not lost in League One since the opening day - are two points clear at the top of the table.

"I think we've got a different mentality this year, I think we've got a stronger mentality," Jephcott said.

"We're a bit more solid at the back, confident at the back and I think confidence is a big factor this season as well.

"We're picking up the results, whereas last season we maybe didn't have as much confidence because results weren't going our way, we weren't performing to the standard we know we can," he told BBC Radio Devon.

Jephcott, 21, has struck up a good forward partnership with Ryan Hardie - the pair have scored 13 league goals between them this season with Jephcott's equaliser at a sold-out Home Park on Saturday his first goal for over a month.

"I think I'm just playing in a bit more deeper role this season, maybe a bit more freedom to come into the pocket," he added.

"Me and Ryan compliment each other well where he can stretch it, the same with me and Jords [Jordan Garrick] and Kieran [Agard] when he comes in, he's a bit like me in that sense like he'll come into the pocket, hold it up and let one of them stretch the game.

"Just being able to drop into the pocket a bit more gives me a bit more time on the ball.

"I know I'm not going to make every single pass that I see, but I feel like I'm making the right decision more often now."